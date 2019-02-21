St Helens v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

Have your say

THERE WILL be one enforced change when Leeds Rhinos line up at St Helens tomorrow night.

Rhinos will be without off-season signing James Donaldson who suffered concussion in last Sunday’s 46-14 win at Salford Red Devils.

Mikolaj Oledzki and Tui Lolohea tackle Warrington's Bryson Goodwin.

The former Bradford Bulls and Hull KR back-rower earned a contract after impressing during a trial spell and has been a substitute in Leeds’ three games so far.

Second-rower Liam Sutcliffe and prop Mikolaj Oledzki could both return.

Sutcliffe missed the game at Salford due to illness and Oledzki was sidelined after suffering a hip injury in training.

Also included in the initial 19-man squad is centre Harry Newman. He has yet to play for Rhinos this season, but was a try scorer on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers in their defeat at Leigh Centurions five days ago in the Betfred Championship.

Liam Sutcliffe.

Carl Ablett and Dom Crosby remain on the casualty list following surgery and fellow forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan is still unavailable due to illness.

Hooker Matt Parcell is included in Rhinos’ initial 19 despite being in hospital earlier this week for a minor ear operation.

Saints could be unchanged from the last-gasp 24-18 success at Wakefield Trinity 12 days ago.

Coach Justin Holbrook will select from the players on duty that day, plus 2018 Dream Team scrum-half Danny Richardson – who played for Leigh on dual-registration last weekend – and James Bentley.

Saints have the edge in Super League meetings between the sides, having won 34 to Rhinos’ 32.

St Helens: from Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Bentley, Coote.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ward, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Smith, Newman.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.