St Helens v Leeds Rhinos: Injuries continue to influence Rhinos’ team selection

LEEDS RHINOS will again be without eight members of their full-time squad due to injury when they visit Betfred Super League pacesetters St Helens tomorrow.

Hooker Brad Dwyer could return after missing last week’s win over Hull because of a rib injury, but prop Mitch Garbutt suffered knee damage in that game and has not been included in tomorrow’s 19-man squad.

Mikolaj Oledski.

Remaining on the casualty list are centre Liam Sutcliffe (foot), prop Adam Cuthbertson (broken hand), loose-forward Stevie Ward (calf muscle), centre Jimmy Keinhorst (knee), second-rower Brett Ferres (knee), prop Nathaniel Peteru (biceps) and second-row Alex Sutcliffe, who is recovering from shoulder surgery.

Ward, Keinhorst and Liam Sutcliffe are hopeful of being back in action within a month and Cuthbertson and Ferres are both running in training.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki has retained his place in Rhinos’ initial 19.

He was not selected last week, but has played back-to-back games on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship.

Cameron Smith.

Academy second-rower Cameron Smith, who was an unused substitute in the defeat at Widnes Vikings three weeks ago, has been drafted in.

With Jordan Lilley on loan at Leigh Centurions and Josh Jordan-Roberts having moved to Hunslet on a similar deal, centre Harry Newman is the only fit and available member of the first-team squad not in tomorrow’s 19.

Saints’ England prop Alex Walmsley suffered a neck injury against Warrington Wolves last weekend and drops out of their squad, but Jon Wilkin is back in contention and Matty Smith and Ryan Morgan are also vying for a call into their 17.

St Helens: from Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, M Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba.

Leeds Rhinos: from Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Hall, Moon, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Dwyer, Delaney, Mullally, Handley, Ormondroyd, Walker, Smith, Oledzki, Walters.

Referee: James Child (Batley).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.