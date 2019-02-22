St Helens 27 Leeds Rhinos 22: Peter Smith’s player ratings

Mikolaj Oledzki on the attack against 'St Helens.
Leeds Rhinos put in a battling display in their 27-22 defeat at St Helens tonight. Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.

Leeds Rhinos

Regan Grace ankle taps Tom Briscoe.

1 Jack Walker: 9/10

2 Tom Briscoe: 8/10

3 Kallum Watkins: 8/10

4 Konrad Hurrell: 9/10

Adam Cuthbertson is held by Luke Thompson and Dom Peyroux.

5 Ash Handley: 7/10

6 Tui Lolohea: 8/10

7 Richie Myler: 7/10

11 Trent Merrin: 8/10

Nathaniel Peteru is held by Kyle Amor and Morgan Knowles.' Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

14 Brad Dwyer: 9/10

18 Nathaniel Peteru: 7/10

16 Brett Ferres: 8/10

15 Liam Sutcliffe: 7/10

13 Stevie Ward: 6/10

Subs:

8 Adam Cuthbertson: 8/10

10 Brad Singleton: 8/10

22 Cameron Smith: 7/10

19 Mikolaj Oledzki: 7/10

St Helens

23 Lachlan Coote: 8/10

2 Tommy Makinson: 7/10

3 Kevin Naiqama: 5/10

4 Mark Percival: 7/10

5 Regan Grace: 8/10

6 Theo Fages: 8/10

1 Jonny Lomax: 8/10

8 Alex Walmsley: 9/10

9 James Roby: 8/10

10 Luke Thompson: 8/10

11 Zeb Taia: 8/10

17 Dominique Peyroux: 7/10

15 Morgan Knowles: 8/10

Subs:

12 Joseph Paulo: 8/10

13 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook: 7/10

19 Matty Lees: 7/10

16 Kyle Amor: 7/10

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham): 5/10

Attendance: 11,638