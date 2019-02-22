St Helens 27 Leeds Rhinos 22: Peter Smith’s player ratings

Leeds Rhinos put in a battling display in their 27-22 defeat at St Helens tonight. Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.
Leeds Rhinos
1 Jack Walker: 9/10
2 Tom Briscoe: 8/10
3 Kallum Watkins: 8/10
4 Konrad Hurrell: 9/10
5 Ash Handley: 7/10
6 Tui Lolohea: 8/10
7 Richie Myler: 7/10
11 Trent Merrin: 8/10
14 Brad Dwyer: 9/10
18 Nathaniel Peteru: 7/10
16 Brett Ferres: 8/10
15 Liam Sutcliffe: 7/10
13 Stevie Ward: 6/10
Subs:
8 Adam Cuthbertson: 8/10
10 Brad Singleton: 8/10
22 Cameron Smith: 7/10
19 Mikolaj Oledzki: 7/10
St Helens
23 Lachlan Coote: 8/10
2 Tommy Makinson: 7/10
3 Kevin Naiqama: 5/10
4 Mark Percival: 7/10
5 Regan Grace: 8/10
6 Theo Fages: 8/10
1 Jonny Lomax: 8/10
8 Alex Walmsley: 9/10
9 James Roby: 8/10
10 Luke Thompson: 8/10
11 Zeb Taia: 8/10
17 Dominique Peyroux: 7/10
15 Morgan Knowles: 8/10
Subs:
12 Joseph Paulo: 8/10
13 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook: 7/10
19 Matty Lees: 7/10
16 Kyle Amor: 7/10
Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham): 5/10
Attendance: 11,638