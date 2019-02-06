‘Sporting Director’ Kevin Sinfield takes stock six months into Leeds Rhinos role

DIRECTOR OF rugby Kevin Sinfield has set out his hopes for the future of Leeds Rhinos, exactly what his role involves and where he believes the club needs to improve.

Sinfield – Leeds’ most successful captain and leading points and goals scorer – returned to Emerald Headingley last July in his new off-field capacity and has been the driving force behind a series of changes on the pitch and among the club’s backroom staff.

Leeds Rhinos head coach, Dave Furner. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He endured a tough few months as Leeds battled against relegation in the Super-8s Qualifiers, but coach Dave Furner’s arrival at the start of pre-season allowed Sinfield to focus on the job he returned to do – heading up the entire rugby operation.

Reflecting on his six months in-post, Sinfield said: “I am enjoying bits of it, where we are making progress.

“Initially it was about getting results at the back end of last season so a lot of the stuff we wanted to implement had to be put on the back-burner.

“We started with some cultural stuff that we were able to make an impact on straight away, but there’s been quite a lot of change with the staff members, a number of changes with playing personnel and in how we go about our day-to-day stuff.

Leeds Rhinos chief executive, Gary Hetherington. PIC: James Hardisty

“I think people thought perhaps results would be instantaneous, but it is going to take some time, like anything when it requires a fair bit of change.”

Furner was appointed on a three-year contract and Sinfield stressed restoring Rhinos’ fortunes is a long-term project.

“Dave is the best man to coach this team,” he said. “He has done a fantastic job throughout pre-season. I think all the staff have really upped their game and the players look really fit again and committed, again. That is great to see.”

The way Rhinos have prepared and trained was not reflected in last weekend’s opening performance, according to the former skipper, but he insists the 26-6 Betfred Super League round-one defeat at Warrington Wolves has shown players and staff where they are and what needs to be worked on and improved.

“There is a fair bit of disappointment with Saturday’s game and how we played,” Sinfield admitted.

“They [Warrington] were very good for a 20-minute spell when they scored 20 points.

“If you look at their playing roster you could argue it is the best currently out there in Super League so it is a really good indicator for us.

“We are still really, really positive.

“There’s loads for us to work on and I am under no illusions how big this job is. I wasn’t when I came back either and I think if this job wasn’t what it was – if we didn’t have so many things that need to be changed and altered – I wouldn’t be back here and I don’t think Dave would have been here either.

“The pair of us believe in what we are doing and I 100 per cent believe in him. I am confident we will get it right, but it will take some time.”

Detailing his day-to-day role, Sinfield stressed: “I am not doing any coaching. I am all off-field.

“I will pick up some bits with some kickers at some stage and do some more specific stuff, but the team is all Dave’s.

“He picks the team with his coaching staff and, if my opinion’s needed, I’ll certainly offer it.

“In other sports I think you’d term what I am doing as a sporting director.

“A lot of football teams have them – you make sure the different performance departments are working like they should and all talking to each other and you get the best possible people in each role and you help make some of the decisions in those areas.

“You bring a load of experts in, but ultimately take the best ideas from all of them and try to implement them into how Dave coaches and goes about his stuff.”

Sinfield added: “Within that you’re looking at sports science, GPS, analysis, nutritional stuff, medical provision, welfare and psychology – making sure they are all talking to each other – and also overseeing off-field stuff; that’s looking at our culture, our environment and our discipline.”

Rhinos have signed six players – Dom Crosby, Callum McLelland, Tui Lolohea, Konrad Hurrell, Trent Merrin and James Donaldson – on permanent contracts since Sinfield returned to the club last summer, with several others moving on.

“Recruitment is something that’s between the three of us, myself, Dave and Gary [Hetherington, Rhinos’ chief executive],” Sinfield explained.

“There is plenty to do in this role and I am enjoying bits of it, but my job is not necessarily to be happy; it is trying to get more and be better and improve.

“I think there’s a lot of big-picture thinking and a lot of rugby strategy stuff to give us a plan for the next five years so we actually understand what we are about and what our objectives are.”

Sinfield, though, is not just concerned with Rhinos’ first team.

He has big plans for the academy, Leeds’ under-19s and scholars and will be helping the successful women’s team become integrated into the club.

“I am really looking forward to that and I think the academy and scholarship is an area where we need to get back producing our own again,” he said.

“We need as many pathway players as we can.

“Currently 21 out of our 36-man full-time squad are home grown.

“We have put some things in place where we’d like to be at a certain percentage in a number of years, which will increase from 21.

“We believe it’s the way forward and this club needs to be built on producing its own, like it always has. With this current academy crop who played for England against the Aussies last year – plus some others – you can see where I’m going with that.

“Hopefully a sprinkling of world-class talent – people like Konrad, Trent and Tui – will add to that as well.”