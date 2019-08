Have your say

An injury to Leeds Rhinos player Sophie Robinson led to Sunday’s Women’s Super League game against York City Knights at Weetwood being abandoned.

Robinson, a centre or winger, suffered what Rhinos described as a “serious leg injury” scoring a try which gave Rhinos a 30-0 lead at the start of the second half.

The 22-year-old joined Rhinos from the Stanningley amateur club last year and was a member of the Leeds team which beat Castleford Tigers in last week’s Challenge Cup final.