Sam Walters to make debut for Leeds Rhinos Under-19s at former side Widnes Vikings

ENGLAND ACADEMY international Sam Walters will make his Leeds Rhinos debut tomorrow – against the team he was signed from last week.

His arrival has allowed Rhinos to loan academy forwards Owen Trout and Muizz Mustapha – who are both members of the full-time squad – to Dewsbury Rams.

Walters, 18, is due to start for Rhinos under-19s away to Widnes Vikings (2pm).

Leeds paid an undisclosed fee for Walters and fellow forward Jarrod O’Connor eight days ago, when Widnes were in administration.

O’Connor, 17, is still recovering from a knee injury picked up in pre-season training with Widnes, but Leeds’ academy coach Rob Burrow is looking forward to seeing Walters in action.

“He is fit and he will be starting against his old team,” Burrow confirmed.

“He will be thrown in at the deep end, but I think it will be good for him.

“His old team will present some challenges, but he has had three sessions with us and he looks good.

“He has come in at a good time and he had picked things up spot on in training.

“It looks like he has settled in really well and he seems like a nice lad.”

Walters starred for England academy in last year’s series win against Australian Schoolboys and his signing means eight members of the team on duty in the second Test at Emerald Headingley are on Rhinos’ books.

Rhinos under-19s began their season with a 56-12 win over Wakefield Trinity last week and Burrow said that “bodes well” for a successful season.

“It was a pretty solid performance for a first outing as a full team,” he said.

“We have got a pretty good squad this year.”

Rhinos under-16s began their season with a 20-12 win over Wigan Warriors. Coby Nichol, Sam Little, Morgan Gannon and Levi Edwards were Leeds’ try scorers and Little added two goals.

Trout’s move to Dewsbury will see him team up with his brother Kyle. He and Mustapha are both England academy internationals.