Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

LEEDS RHINOS coach Dave Furner expects to field an unchanged team in Sunday’s game at Salford Red Devils.

Furner will select from the 17 beaten by Wigan Warriors, plus prop Brad Singleton and centre Harry Newman who were the unused members of last week’s initial squad.

Harry Newman, centre, is congratulated by Kallum Watkins after scoring against Castleford.

Singleton played on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers in their win over Batley Bulldogs last Sunday and Newman was a member of a young Rhinos team who beat Keighley Cougars.

Furner confirmed he is likely to stick with last week’s side, provided Rhinos comed through Saturday’s final training session unscathed.

Back-rower Jamie Jones-Buchanan missed Leeds’ opening game of the season at Warrington Wolves due to illness and is not yet in full training.

Forwards Carl Ablett (ankle) and Dom Crosby (ankle and knee) are still unavailable as they recover from pre-season surgery.

Dave Furner.

Prop Anthony Mullally and full-back Ashton Golding have both been on the casualty list and are yet to play a competitive game this year, either for Leeds or Featherstone.

Rhinos forward Brett Ferres’ try against Wigan last week left him needing two to complete a career century of touchdowns.

Ferres, who joined Rhinos for the 2016 campaign, has scored nine tries for England, 13 for Bradford Bulls, seven for Wakefield Trinity, 28 as a Castleford Tigers player, 28 with Huddersfield Giants and 13 for Leeds.

Table-topping Salford are also set to be unchanged.

Coach Ian Watson has named the 17 players on duty in their opening wins at Huddersfield Giants and home to London Broncos last week.

Tyrone McCarthy and Jake Bibby are the two players hoping to make their first competitive appearance Of 2019.

Salford Red Devils: from Evalds, Welham, Sa’u, Bibby, Lui, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Olpherts, Sio, Turgut, Hastings.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ward, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Donaldson, Newman.

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury).

Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.