Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos: Coach Ian Watson expecting a stern test from Rhinos

TOMORROW’S VISIT of Leeds Rhinos is in-form Salford Red Devils’ “real test”, their coach Ian Watson reckons.

Salford are top of Betfred Super League after wins over Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos, but Watson see this weekend’s game as a step up in class.

Salford Red Devils' Jackson Hastings.

“Leeds have had a really tough start to the season, against teams which many a side would struggle against, so I am pretty sure they will have targeted this week’s game as the one in which they must get their first win,” he told Salford’s website.

“It will be up to us to ensure we don’t allow them to do that. We are well focused on what we have to do and the lads are really excited for this one because we have done our job in both of the first two matches, but this one is going to be the real test.

“Leeds have recruited really well in the close-season, which with their resources they can do, but we are really confident and are going to put our best foot forward.”

It is early days, but Salford have been the competition’s surprise package so far.

Leeds have recruited really well in the close-season, which with their resources they can do, but we are really confident and are going to put our best foot forward. Ian Watson

“We have built our season on team effort and individual commitment to the team, all of which has come through in our opening games,” Watson added.

“It will be no different this week because if we are to beat Leeds we shall have to do it as a team.

“As individuals we all have our own jobs to do in our own individual roles, but these all come together to give us our team performance.”

Salford are more used to being at the other end of the table, but Watson insisted they aren’t getting carried away with their elevated status.

He said: “None of the players has even spoken about the league.

“It’s just too early in the season. It is far more important we just keep our focus on beating Leeds.”