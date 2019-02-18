Salford Red Devils 14 Leeds Rhinos 46: Player ratings

Jack Walker dives over to score.
Jack Walker dives over to score.
0
Have your say

Leeds Rhinos picked up their first victory of the Betfred Super league season with an impressive 46-14 triumph at Salford yesterday.

Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.

Konrad Hurrell on the charge against Salford.

Konrad Hurrell on the charge against Salford.

Leeds Rhinos

Jack Walker: 9/10

Tom Briscoe: 7/10

Kallum Watkins: 8/10

Konrad Hurrell: 8/10

Ash Handley: 7/10

Tui Lolohea: 8/10

Richie Myler: 7/10

Nathaniel Peteru: 7/10

Brad Dwyer: 7/10

Adam Cuthbertson: 8/10

Brett Ferres: 8/10

Stevie Ward: 8/10

Trent Merrin: 8/10

Subs:

Matt Parcell: 9/10

James Donaldson: 6/10

Cameron Smith: 6/10

Brad Singleton: 7/10

Salford Red Devils

Niall Evalds: 6/10

Derrell Olpherts: 6/10

Kris Welham: 6/10

Junior Sa’u: 7/10

Ken Sio: 6/10

Robert Lui: 6/10

Jackson Hastings: 7/10

Lee Mossop: 6/10

Joey Lussick: 7/10

Gil Dudson: 6/10

Josh Jones: 8/10

Jansin Turgut: 6/10

Mark Flanagan: 6/10

Subs:

George Griffin: 6/10

Ben Nakubuwai: 7/10

Greg Burke: 6/10

Logan Tomkins: 6/10

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury): 7/10

Attendance: 4,385.