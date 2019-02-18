Salford Red Devils 14 Leeds Rhinos 46: Player ratings

Leeds Rhinos picked up their first victory of the Betfred Super league season with an impressive 46-14 triumph at Salford yesterday.
Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.
Leeds Rhinos
Jack Walker: 9/10
Tom Briscoe: 7/10
Kallum Watkins: 8/10
Konrad Hurrell: 8/10
Ash Handley: 7/10
Tui Lolohea: 8/10
Richie Myler: 7/10
Nathaniel Peteru: 7/10
Brad Dwyer: 7/10
Adam Cuthbertson: 8/10
Brett Ferres: 8/10
Stevie Ward: 8/10
Trent Merrin: 8/10
Subs:
Matt Parcell: 9/10
James Donaldson: 6/10
Cameron Smith: 6/10
Brad Singleton: 7/10
Salford Red Devils
Niall Evalds: 6/10
Derrell Olpherts: 6/10
Kris Welham: 6/10
Junior Sa’u: 7/10
Ken Sio: 6/10
Robert Lui: 6/10
Jackson Hastings: 7/10
Lee Mossop: 6/10
Joey Lussick: 7/10
Gil Dudson: 6/10
Josh Jones: 8/10
Jansin Turgut: 6/10
Mark Flanagan: 6/10
Subs:
George Griffin: 6/10
Ben Nakubuwai: 7/10
Greg Burke: 6/10
Logan Tomkins: 6/10
Referee: James Child (Dewsbury): 7/10
Attendance: 4,385.