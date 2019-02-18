Salford Red Devils 14 Leeds Rhinos 46: Player ratings

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos picked up their first victory of the Betfred Super league season with an impressive 46-14 triumph at Salford yesterday.

Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.

Konrad Hurrell on the charge against Salford.

Leeds Rhinos

Jack Walker: 9/10

Tom Briscoe: 7/10

Kallum Watkins: 8/10

Konrad Hurrell: 8/10

Ash Handley: 7/10

Tui Lolohea: 8/10

Richie Myler: 7/10

Nathaniel Peteru: 7/10

Brad Dwyer: 7/10

Adam Cuthbertson: 8/10

Brett Ferres: 8/10

Stevie Ward: 8/10

Trent Merrin: 8/10

Subs:

Matt Parcell: 9/10

James Donaldson: 6/10

Cameron Smith: 6/10

Brad Singleton: 7/10

Salford Red Devils

Niall Evalds: 6/10

Derrell Olpherts: 6/10

Kris Welham: 6/10

Junior Sa’u: 7/10

Ken Sio: 6/10

Robert Lui: 6/10

Jackson Hastings: 7/10

Lee Mossop: 6/10

Joey Lussick: 7/10

Gil Dudson: 6/10

Josh Jones: 8/10

Jansin Turgut: 6/10

Mark Flanagan: 6/10

Subs:

George Griffin: 6/10

Ben Nakubuwai: 7/10

Greg Burke: 6/10

Logan Tomkins: 6/10

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury): 7/10

Attendance: 4,385.