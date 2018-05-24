Rugby League: Six of best Rhinos and a Tiger called into England academy squad

SIX LEEDS Rhinos players and one from Castleford Tigers have been named in England academy’s 27-man national performance squad.

England will take on France and Australian Schoolboys in Test matches at the end of this season. The Leeds players included are hooker Corey Johnson, centres Harry Newman and Jack Broadbent, loose-forward Loui McConnell, second-row Owen Trout and prop Tom Holroyd.

Lewis Carr

Tigers’ representative is full-back Lewis Carr.

England Academy will face France in Tests at Bradford’s Provident Stadium, Odsal, on Wednesday, October 17 and Bootham Crescent, York, three days later.

The meetings with Australian Schoolboys are at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday, December 8 and Leeds Rhinos’ Emerald Headingley on Saturday, December 15.

The academy squad will also take part in two Lancashire versus Yorkshire ‘Origin’ games at Provident Stadium (Saturday, July 28) and Victoria Park, Warrington (Sunday, September 2), before the Yorkshire Division take on the Australian Schoolboys at Castleford Tigers (Wednesday, November 28) and Lancashire come head-to-head with the visitors at the Manchester Regional Arena (Saturday, December 1).