Rugby League: Mullally to miss Magic Weekend as Rhinos and Rovers are hit by suspensions

Leeds’ Anthony Mullally, St Helens’ Kyle Amor and Hull’s Bureta Faraimo are all set to miss the Dacia Magic Weekend through suspension.

Front row forward Mullally has been give a two-match penalty notice for four incidents of illegal use of his knees during the Rhinos’ 23-20 win over his old club Widnes in their Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth-round tie last Friday.

Suspended, Featherstone Rovers' Misi Taulapapa. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It means he will miss Saturday’s Grand-Final re-match with Castleford in Newcastle.

Winger Faraimo, who was sent off for the second time this season in Hull’s 38-20 win at Featherstone for a high tackle, has received a two-match penalty notice, ruling him out of Sunday’s Hull derby at St James’ Park and the Black and Whites’ trip to Warrington in Super League the following week.

Team-mate Josh Griffin, one of six players sin-binned during the sixth-round tie last Thursday, was cleared to play at the Magic Weekend after being charged with a minor grade A offence of punching.

Hull KR forward Danny Tickle can also play in the derby after his dismissal for punching against Wigan on Sunday was adjudged to be a grade A offence.

Forward Amor will have to sit out Saturday’s opening game against Widnes after receiving a one-match penalty notice for a grade B dangerous tackle in Saints’ cup win at Castleford.

Meanwhile, Featherstone centre Misi Taulapapa has been given a two-match penalty notice for a tackle off the ball during the Hull cup-tie.

Taulapapa avoided a yellow card for the offence but was charged by the Rugby Football League’s match-review panel, which also gave Rovers forward Gareth Hock a one-match ban for punching.

Toronto forward Andrew Dixon, who was sent off for punching during his side’s 66-10 defeat at Warrington, avoided a ban after the panel deemed the offence to be at the lowest end of the tariff.

Leigh prop Jamie Acton was given a caution for a dangerous tackle in his side’s 22-10 win over Salford.