Richie Myler: Leeds Rhinos have a long way to go, but are making great progress

THE GAMES aren’t getting any easier, but I wouldn’t expect them to.

The competition is wide open this year, there’s so many great teams and everyone has recruited well and brought in quality.

Richie Myler, in action against Salford.

There’s not going to be many dead games, every week is a test. That’s good, it’s exciting for the fans and I think the rule changes have helped.

They have made the game quicker and the matches flow a lot better. It is more challenging and you’re not getting any dull moments. It has cleaned up some of the really slow games, which are the ones you don’t want to play in or watch.

Every game is going to be a test and we knew we were going to have a tough start when we looked at the fixture list and saw we were away in our first four – and who they were against.

But confidence is high in the team and everyone’s chomping at the bit to go, especially after the victory on Sunday.

It was a good result and nice to get back to winning ways. I thought we put a good performance in.

It can be a potential banana skin, going to Salford, but we did a good job and it reaffirms we are on the right track.

We have shown when we stick to our principles and how we want to play we can turn it on and get a good result, but by no means are we where we want to be just yet.

We have got a long way to go and a lot of things to work on. We weren’t picture perfect, but it is always easier to work on things when you get a win than after you lose.

Richie Myler.

The attacking performance was pretty satisfying. It was good to score eight tries and we showed when we put ourselves in the right position in games and give ourselves the right opportunities we have enough quality and enough skill to execute great plays.

I have said that from day one. We just need to be in games more to give ourselves more opportunities. Last week we were and we saw the result of it.

We have been showing good signs in training, but there’s been too many errors and penalties and we have been sapping ourselves of energy.

That’s meant we haven’t been able to put our best foot forward. On Sunday we worked hard enough as a team to do it and it was very pleasing.

We will have to be better at St Helens. They are a quality side with a lot of talent and they have recruited well.

We know it is going to be another bellringer of a game and we are going to be doing our best to put our best performance in.

We’ll be working on getting the little things right and hopefully we can come away with the result.

It will be nice to get back home to Headingley next Friday. We can’t wait, it seems to have been a long time since we last had a game on our own pitch,

We’ve got one more game on the road and then hopefully we can pack out the place and give everyone a night to remember.

For me pre-season was a breath of fresh air with the new structures and the way we want to play now and it was good we got to show a bit of what we have been working on last week.

Now we’ve just got to keep building on that, maintain that level and progress and hopefully we can end up on the right end of results.

I am enjoying working with Dave Furner. He has been great for the group, he came in with some great ideas for how he wanted the team to look and play and I think we needed that.

It is just about us now delivering it for him and each other and making sure we keep developing and going forward.