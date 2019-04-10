Richard Agar happy to help out Leeds Rhinos coach Dave Furner as long as necessary

LEEDS RHINOS’ new assistant-boss Richard Agar says he has no plans for a long-term return to coaching - but that could change if things go well.

Agar, 47, joined Rhinos’ coaching staff last weekend after James Lowes was released from his contract.

The former Hull, Wakefield Trinity and France chief was already at Leeds as head of player and coach development and reflecting on his new position assisting Dave Furner he said: “I don’t see my long-term career in coaching any more, I’m perfectly happy doing the job I am.

“For now, it’s absolutely interim. If anyone comes in - another coach that Dave might want - I can just step back, but if it keeps going and works out then that’s a different conversation for another time.”

He added: “This is an unforeseen situation. I guess we’ll review it on a periodic basis. The intention is it’s not a permanent move, but this situation alone shows you can’t really take too much for granted in this game. It has come around quickly, but I’ll give Dave and the Rhinos everything I’ve got in terms of hard work and commitment.”

Agar stressed he was not looking to get back into coaching, adding: “It hadn’t crossed my mind. Doing this new role at Leeds, I’m really enjoying it and it’s evolving all the time. I’d not given it [coaching] a second thought. I started the role in December, I’ve been working with Rob [Burrow] and Jonny [Wainhouse] in the Academy and Mark Butterill with the scholarship and doing some recruitment stuff with Simon Bell and we think we’re on the right track.

“We’re really confident we’re going to have a production line of kids coming through. This did take me by surprise a little bit, but that’s rugby league for you.”

Rhinos are bottom of Betfred Super League and deep in relegation danger, but Agar insisted: “I’m very positive. I see there’s still lots of improvement in the team. There’s a knowledge they have to strengthen in some areas, but I see good players and a coach who is working really hard and I just want to add something to that. Dave’s a very hands-on coach, but I’ve seen the bits where I can help him and save him some time.”