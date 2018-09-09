Rhinos edge Saints to go top

Leeds Rhinos avenged their first defeat of the season and returned to winning ways in Women’s Super League with a hard-fought 12-6 home victory over St Helens.

Captain Lois Forsell opened the scoring with a close-range try on 12 minutes, converted by Courtney Hill, but Saints levelled at the end of the opening quarter through a Leah Burke touchdown which Faye Gaskin improved.

There was no further scoring until 15 minutes from time when Rhinos’ Chloe Kerrigan broke the deadlock with a try created by Rhiannon Marshall.

Hill completed the scoring with a penalty goal five minutes later. Rhinos are back on top of the table after previous leaders Wigan lost 12-10 at home to Castleford Tigers. Featherstone were beaten 20-12 by York.