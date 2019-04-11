Positivity is key for Leeds Rhinos to turn season around says Tui Lolohea

OFF-SEASON SIGNING Tui Lolohea says a positive attitude, individually and collectively, is the way out of Leeds Rhinos’ current plight.

Lolohea’s performances have come under the spotlight during Rhinos’ woeful start to the season, but the stand-off reckons if he and his team-mates ride out the storm things will turn around.

Jack Walker is tackled by Gerorge Lawler.

“It is pretty tough, obviously we’ve not been getting the results we’ve been wanting,” Lolohea said of the opening third of Rhinos’ campaign.

“It is disappointing, but the only way out of this is [with] the bunch of boys we’ve got in this team and the coaching staff.

“We are the only ones who are going to be able to turn it around and I think if we just focus on ourselves and believe in each other we can turn things around.”

Bottom of Betfred Super League, Rhinos have won only two of their 10 fixtures so far – despite leading in most of them.

They have proved in patches they can play effective rugby league, but Lolohea, who joined Leeds last autumn from Wests Tigers, admitted consistency – from week to week and within games – is lacking.

“Last week was a great example,” he said of the 45-26 defeat at Hull KR.

“We had a pretty poor first half, but the second half showed what we can do. I thought, honestly, we were going to come back and win the game.

“We were behind by nine points at one point in the second half.

“That shows what we can do and if we can just fix up a couple of things I am sure we can go a long way to winning more games.”

Rhinos have an opportunity to build some form when they take on League One visitors Workington Town in the Coral Challenge Cup tomorrow, but the part-timers will scent blood and Lolohea regards the tie as a test of “character, toughness and attitude”.

He said: “Any game you play you have to give it your best.

“We know they are going to come out firing. They have nothing to lose so it is a good opportunity for us to show a bit of character and toughness and go out there and do a job.

“If all of us can have a bit of attitude this week I am sure we’ll go a long way to winning this game.”

Lolohea was recalled last week after being dropped for two games.

It has been a difficult start to his Leeds career and, as a half-back, he has copped the blame at times.

He said: “It is hard, it hasn’t been the start I’ve wanted, but sometimes that’s footy.

“You have just got to ride it out and it usually turns for you at some point.

“When things aren’t going right I think the spine does get pointed at quite a bit, but we’ve you got to bite the bullet and take it on the chin.

“At the end of the day this is the job we love to do. If we can stay positive as a group we are the only ones who are going to get ourselves out of this. If we can believe in each other and stay close as a group it will turn for us.”