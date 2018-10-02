Poland-born Rhinos forward Oledzki set for England Knights call

Have your say

TEENAGE FORWARD Mikolaj Oledzki is expected to be included when England Knights coach Paul Anderson today names his squad for the this autumn’s two-Test series in Papua New Guinea.

Oledzki, 19, has made rapid progress since his Rhinos debut last year and Knights selection indicates he is in the frame for England’s World Cup squad in 2021.

Born in Gdansk, Poland, Oledzki has already represented England at academy level.

Called up due to an injury crisis in the front-row, he was a regular for Leeds in the middle part of the season.

He made 22 senior appearances this term after three last year, when he also had a spell on loan at Bradford Bulls.

Oledzki was part of the Rhinos team beaten at Wigan Warriors in last week’s academy Grand Final.

Full-back Jack Walker – who like Oledzki is a member of the Knights performance squad – is also set to be included in the touring party.

England Knights have not played since thrashing Samoa 52-16 at Salford five years ago.

The concept has been revived to boost the senior squad’s preparations for the next two World Cups.

They will train at Brisbane Broncos before facing last year’s World Cup quarter-finalists Papua New Guinea in Lae on October 27 and Port Moresby on November 3.