Player ratings: How the players’ fared in Leeds Rhinos’ dismal defeat to Toronto Wolfpack

Leeds Rhinos’ disappointing season ended on a low note on Friday when they were beaten 17-16 by Toronto Wolfpack at Emerald Headingley.
Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.
LEEDS RHINOS
1 Ashton Golding 7
2 Tom Briscoe 8
18 Jimmy Keinhorst 5
6 Joel Moon 5
34 Luke Briscoe 5
4 Liam Sutcliffe 5
7 Richie Myler 6
36 Dom Crosby 6
9 Matt Parcell 7
21 Nathaniel Peteru 5
19 Brett Ferres 5
11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 7
37 Jordan Thompson 5
Subs
8 Adam Cuthbertson 7
14 Brad Dwyer 7
28 Cameron Smith 5
16 Anthony Mullally 5
TORONTO WOLFPACK
31 Gareth O’Brien 7
34 Mason Caton-Brown 7
23 Nick Rawsthorne 7
4 Gary Wheeler 7
30 Matty Russell 7
6 Josh McCrone 8
17 Blake Wallace 8
32 Darcy Lussick 7
9 Bob Beswick 7
10 Ashton Sims 6
24 Cory Paterson 7
29 Jake Emmitt 7
Subs
8 Jack Buchbanan 7
14 Andy Ackers 8
15 Adam Sidlow 7
21 Olsi Krasniqi 7
Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham) 5
Attendance: 11,565