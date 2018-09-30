Player ratings: How the players’ fared in Leeds Rhinos’ dismal defeat to Toronto Wolfpack

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos’ disappointing season ended on a low note on Friday when they were beaten 17-16 by Toronto Wolfpack at Emerald Headingley.

Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.

Nathaniel Peteru is tackled.

LEEDS RHINOS

1 Ashton Golding 7

2 Tom Briscoe 8

18 Jimmy Keinhorst 5

Richie Myler.

6 Joel Moon 5

34 Luke Briscoe 5

4 Liam Sutcliffe 5

7 Richie Myler 6

36 Dom Crosby 6

9 Matt Parcell 7

21 Nathaniel Peteru 5

19 Brett Ferres 5

11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 7

37 Jordan Thompson 5

Subs

8 Adam Cuthbertson 7

14 Brad Dwyer 7

28 Cameron Smith 5

16 Anthony Mullally 5

TORONTO WOLFPACK

31 Gareth O’Brien 7

34 Mason Caton-Brown 7

23 Nick Rawsthorne 7

4 Gary Wheeler 7

30 Matty Russell 7

6 Josh McCrone 8

17 Blake Wallace 8

32 Darcy Lussick 7

9 Bob Beswick 7

10 Ashton Sims 6

24 Cory Paterson 7

29 Jake Emmitt 7

Subs

8 Jack Buchbanan 7

14 Andy Ackers 8

15 Adam Sidlow 7

21 Olsi Krasniqi 7

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham) 5

Attendance: 11,565