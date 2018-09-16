Player ratings: How the players’ fared in Leeds Rhinos’ 18-16 victory over Salford Red Devils

Have your say

Friday night’s 18-16 victory over Salford Red Devils boosted Leeds Rhinos’ hopes of a top-three place in the Qualifiers and top-flight rugby next year.

Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.

Liam Sutcliffe earns Leeds Rhinos victory over Salford with a late penalty. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Leeds Rhinos

24 Jack Walker 7

2 Tom Briscoe 8

18 Jimmy Keinhorst 7

Jimmy Keinhorst dives over to score against Salford.

6 Joel Moon 7

34 Luke Briscoe 6

4 Liam Sutcliffe 6

7 Richie Myler 7

36 Dom Crosby 7

14 Brad Dwyer 6

10 Brad Singleton 7

19 Brett Ferres 6

11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 7

37 Jordan Thompson 7

Subs

9 Matt Parcell 7

8 Adam Cuthbertson 6

21 Nathaniel Peteru 6

28 Cameron Smith 6

Salford Red Devils

5 Niall Evalds 6

24 Jake Bibby 6

29 Ed Chamberlain 7

3 Kris Welham 7

22 Derrell Olpherts 6

6 Rob Lui 7

19 Josh Wood 6

14 Lama Tasi 7

32 Joey Lusick 7

15 Ryan Lannon 7

11 Josh Jones 7

17 Tyrone McCarthy 7

13 Mark Flanagan 7

Subs

8 Craig Kopczak 7

26 Daniel Murray 7

30 Greg Burke 8

33 Jansin Turgut 6

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury) 5