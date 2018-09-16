Player ratings: How the players’ fared in Leeds Rhinos’ 18-16 victory over Salford Red Devils

Friday night’s 18-16 victory over Salford Red Devils boosted Leeds Rhinos’ hopes of a top-three place in the Qualifiers and top-flight rugby next year.
Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.
Leeds Rhinos
24 Jack Walker 7
2 Tom Briscoe 8
18 Jimmy Keinhorst 7
6 Joel Moon 7
34 Luke Briscoe 6
4 Liam Sutcliffe 6
7 Richie Myler 7
36 Dom Crosby 7
14 Brad Dwyer 6
10 Brad Singleton 7
19 Brett Ferres 6
11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 7
37 Jordan Thompson 7
Subs
9 Matt Parcell 7
8 Adam Cuthbertson 6
21 Nathaniel Peteru 6
28 Cameron Smith 6
Salford Red Devils
5 Niall Evalds 6
24 Jake Bibby 6
29 Ed Chamberlain 7
3 Kris Welham 7
22 Derrell Olpherts 6
6 Rob Lui 7
19 Josh Wood 6
14 Lama Tasi 7
32 Joey Lusick 7
15 Ryan Lannon 7
11 Josh Jones 7
17 Tyrone McCarthy 7
13 Mark Flanagan 7
Subs
8 Craig Kopczak 7
26 Daniel Murray 7
30 Greg Burke 8
33 Jansin Turgut 6
Referee: James Child (Dewsbury) 5