Player Ratings - How the Leeds Rhinos players rated during the dramatic win over Castleford Tigers

Konrad Hurrell gets away from Tigers' Greg Minikin to go on and score the opening try.
LEEDS RHINOS collected only their second victory of the Betfred Super League season, when they defeated West Yorkshire derby rivals Castleford Tigers 21-20 - thanks to Brad Dwyer’s golden-point extra-time winner.

Our man Peter Smith was at the dramtic game and gives his ratings for players on both sides. Have a scroll down the page to see if you agree with the marks out of 10 and post your own thoughts/marks in the comments section at the bottom.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Jack Walker 8

2 Tom Briscoe 7

3 Kallum Watkins 7

4 Konrad Hurrell 8

5 Ash Handley 7

15 Liam Sutcliffe 7

7 Richie Myler 8

18 Nathaniel Peteru 7

14 Brad Dwyer 9

19 Mikolaj Oledzki 7

20 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 7

22 Cameron Smith 7

11 Trent Merrin 9

Subs

25 James Donaldson 7

9 Matt Parcell 6

10 Brad Singleton 7

32 Tom Holroyd 7

Castleford Tigers

1 Peter Mata’utia 8

2 James Clare 6

3 Greg Minikin 6

4 Michael Shenton 7

5 Greg Eden 7

6 Jacob Trueman 8

9 Paul McShane 7

8 Liam Watts 8

13 Adam Milner 7

10 Grant Millington 8

15 Jesse Sene-Lefao 7

17 Alex Foster 7

11 Oliver Holmes 7

Subs

16 Junior Moors 7

18 Matt Cook 8

17 Calum Turner 7

33 Chris Clarkson 7

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield) 7

Attendance: 2,295.