Player Ratings – How the Leeds Rhinos players rated during the dire defeat at Hull Kingston Rovers

LEEDS RHINOS slumped to the eighth defeat of their the season, when they crashed 45-26 at Hull KR last night. Centre Konrad Hurrell scored four tries, but it was a night to forget for most of the Leeds players on duty as the side remains rooted to the foot of the Betfred Super League table.

Our man Peter Smith was at the game and gives his ratings for players on both sides. Have a scroll down the page to see if you agree with the marks out of 10 and post your own thoughts/marks in the comments section at the bottom.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Jack Walker 4

2 Tom Briscoe 5

3 Kallum Watkins 4

4 Konrad Hurrell 8

5 Ash Handley 4

15 Liam Sutcliffe 5

6 Tui Lolohea 4

18 Nathaniel Peteru 5

14 Brad Dwyer 6

19 Mikolaj Oledzki 5

22 Cameron Smith 4

20 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 6

11 Trent Merrin 6

Subs

36 Wellington Albert 5

8 Adam Cuthbertson 5

25 James Donaldson 4

10 Brad Singleton 5

Hull KR

2 Craig Hall 8

19 Junior Vaivai 7

3 Ben Crooks 7

23 Kane Linnett 7

25 Will Oakes 7

7 Danny McGuire 9

24 Josh Drinkwater 8

10 Mose Masoe 8

15 Tommy Lee 8

8 Robbie Mulhern 7

11 Joel Tomkins 7

13 Weller Hauraki 8

21 George Lawler 7

Subs

9 Shaun Lunt 8

4 Jimmy Keinhorst 7

20 Danny Addy 7

14 Mitch Garbutt 7

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury) 7

Attendance: 8,292