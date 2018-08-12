Player ratings: How the Leeds Rhinos’ players performed against Toulouse

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos kicked off their Qualifiers campaign with a 48-22 victory over Toulouse yesterday. Here’s how Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.

Leeds Rhinos

Ryan Hall.

4 Liam Sutcliffe 6

2 Tom Briscoe 7

18 Jimmy Keinhorst 7

6 Joel Moon 7

Richie Myler scores against Toulouse.

5 Ryan Hall 7

12 Carl Ablett 7

7 Richie Myler 8

36 Dom Crosby 8

14 Brad Dwyer 8

10 Brad Singleton 6

19 Brett Ferres 7

11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 6

8 Adam Cuthbertson 7

Subs

1 Ashton Golding 7

28 Mikolaj Oledzki 6

21 Nathaniel Peteru 6

16 Anthony Mullally 6

Toulouse Olympique

1 Mark Kheirallah 7

20 Paul Marcon 6

22 Chris Centrone 8

3 Bastien Ader 8

2 Tony Maurel 6

6 Johnathon Ford 8

30 William Barthau 8

24 Joe Bretherton 7

9 Anthony Marion 8

18 Sam Rapira 7

10 Bastien Canet 7

26 Con Mika 7

8 Clement Boyer 6

Subs

7 Stanislas Robin 7

15 Maxime Puech 7

16 Tyla Hepi 7

17 Eddy Pettybourne 6

Referee: Gareth Hewer (Whitehaven) 6

Attendance: 10,166