Player ratings: How the Leeds Rhinos’ players performed against Toulouse

Leeds Rhinos kicked off their Qualifiers campaign with a 48-22 victory over Toulouse yesterday. Here’s how Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.
Leeds Rhinos
4 Liam Sutcliffe 6
2 Tom Briscoe 7
18 Jimmy Keinhorst 7
6 Joel Moon 7
5 Ryan Hall 7
12 Carl Ablett 7
7 Richie Myler 8
36 Dom Crosby 8
14 Brad Dwyer 8
10 Brad Singleton 6
19 Brett Ferres 7
11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 6
8 Adam Cuthbertson 7
Subs
1 Ashton Golding 7
28 Mikolaj Oledzki 6
21 Nathaniel Peteru 6
16 Anthony Mullally 6
Toulouse Olympique
1 Mark Kheirallah 7
20 Paul Marcon 6
22 Chris Centrone 8
3 Bastien Ader 8
2 Tony Maurel 6
6 Johnathon Ford 8
30 William Barthau 8
24 Joe Bretherton 7
9 Anthony Marion 8
18 Sam Rapira 7
10 Bastien Canet 7
26 Con Mika 7
8 Clement Boyer 6
Subs
7 Stanislas Robin 7
15 Maxime Puech 7
16 Tyla Hepi 7
17 Eddy Pettybourne 6
Referee: Gareth Hewer (Whitehaven) 6
Attendance: 10,166