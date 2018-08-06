Player ratings: How the Leeds Rhinos players performed against the Warrington Wolves

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos were thumped 48-12 by Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup semi-final at Bolton yesterday, here’s how Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos' Mikolaj Oledzki is tackled by Warrington Wolves' George King.

24 Jack Walker 5

2 Tom Briscoe 6

22 Ash Handley 5

4 Liam Sutcliffe 6

Leeds Rhinos' Tom Briscoe is tackled by Warrington Wolves' Ben Murdoch-Masila and Harvey Livett.

5 Ryan Hall 5

6 Joel Moon 4

7 Richie Myler 5

8 Adam Cuthbertson 7

9 Matt Parcell 5

10 Brad Singleton 6

19 Brett Ferres 5

12 Carl Ablett 6

11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 5

Subs

14 Brad Dwyer 6

28 Mikolaj Oledzki 6

21 Nathaniel Peteru 6

30 Josh Walters 6

WARRINGTON WOLVES

1 Stefan Ratchford 8

2 Tom Lineham 8

3 Bryson Goodwin 8

18 Toby King 8

27 Josh Charnley 7

6 Kevin Brown 8

7 Tyrone Roberts 7

8 Chris Hill 7

9 Daryl Clark 9

10 Mike Cooper 7

20 Harvey Livett 7

12 Jack Hughes 8

34 Ben Westwood 7

Subs

13 Ben Murdoch-Masila 7

19 George King 6

15 Dec Patton 5

17 Joe Philbin 6

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 5

Attendance: 26,086.