Player ratings: How the Leeds Rhinos players performed against the Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos were thumped 48-12 by Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup semi-final at Bolton yesterday, here’s how Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.
Leeds Rhinos
24 Jack Walker 5
2 Tom Briscoe 6
22 Ash Handley 5
4 Liam Sutcliffe 6
5 Ryan Hall 5
6 Joel Moon 4
7 Richie Myler 5
8 Adam Cuthbertson 7
9 Matt Parcell 5
10 Brad Singleton 6
19 Brett Ferres 5
12 Carl Ablett 6
11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 5
Subs
14 Brad Dwyer 6
28 Mikolaj Oledzki 6
21 Nathaniel Peteru 6
30 Josh Walters 6
WARRINGTON WOLVES
1 Stefan Ratchford 8
2 Tom Lineham 8
3 Bryson Goodwin 8
18 Toby King 8
27 Josh Charnley 7
6 Kevin Brown 8
7 Tyrone Roberts 7
8 Chris Hill 7
9 Daryl Clark 9
10 Mike Cooper 7
20 Harvey Livett 7
12 Jack Hughes 8
34 Ben Westwood 7
Subs
13 Ben Murdoch-Masila 7
19 George King 6
15 Dec Patton 5
17 Joe Philbin 6
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 5
Attendance: 26,086.