LEEDS RHINOS’ 2019 woes continued as they slipped to another Super League defeat, this going down 26-22 to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Our man Peter Smith was in the south of France to report on the latest setback for head coach Dave Furner and his team, giving his ratings for players on both sides. Have a scroll down the page to see if you agree with the marks out of 10 and post your own thoughts/marks in the comments section at the bottom.