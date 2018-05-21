Peter Smith’s verdict: Out-of-form Rhinos are mauled by Tigers

SIZE, stamina, pace, footwork and the ability to evade tacklers. Those were traits displayed by a semi-clad pitch invader at the Magic Weekend, but missing from Leeds Rhinos’ performance as the Betfred Super League champions were ruthlessly outclassed by Castleford Tigers.

Castleford produced what they have been lacking too often this season – an 80-minute performance. They were good throughout, but Rhinos never got going. Trailing 22-0 at half-time, Leeds were less bad in the second period, but Tigers were at least as – and possibly even more – dominant than the 38-10 final scoreline suggests.

Castleford Tigers Alex Foster is tackled by Leeds Rhinos' Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

The pitch invader, a rotund individual wearing only boxer shorts, emerged from the end stand housing Tigers’ fans, ran the length of the pitch and dived over the line for a mock try before disappearing into the crowd. He reappeared moments later and made it past half way, avoiding a couple of stewards who defended in a similar fashion to Rhinos, but was eventually collared and removed from the pitch.

Leeds, hit by injuries in the pack, could use somebody capable of running like that. They were second-best in every department and looked a dispirited team by the end, though they did score the game’s final try.

Castleford had an outstanding performer in Alex Foster, but it was a strong team performance in which Jake Trueman, Paul McShane and Jesse Sene-Lefao also shone. Leeds full-back Jack Walker was injured in the opening moments, but battled on bravely for most of the match and Matt Parcell, despite a damaged shoulder, also had a dig, along with young prop Mikolaj Oledzki and Adam Cuthbertson. Overall though, Rhinos are lacking form and don’t look serious top-four contenders.

Tigers were low on backs, while Rhinos’ pack was well under-strength. Trueman, a substitute last week, started at scrum-half for Tigers which allowed McShane to move to hooker and Adam Milner, who had a good game, to loose-forward. That is a potent combination,

Leeds Rhinos show their frustration at St James' Park.

Oliver Holmes dropped to the bench and Nathan Massey returned among the substitutes, in place of Matt Cook. Players on Castleford’s casualty list were Ben Roberts, Greg Eden, Luke Gale and James Clare.

Nathaniel Peteru stepped up off the bench to make his first start for Leeds.

Brett Delaney was back – at loose-forward, effectively replacing the injured Carl Ablett – and Cameron Smith returned among the substitutes, taking over from Anthony Mullally who was suspended.

With Ryan Hall restored on the left-wing, Ashton Golding dropped out and was 18th man.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brian McDermott.

Others missing through injury were Liam Sutcliffe, Brad Singleton and Mitch Garbutt.

Peteru, three games into his comeback from a biceps injury, suffered similar damage to his other arm and Walker and Kallum Watkins both sustained knee injuries, adding to Leeds’ considerable woes. Castleford’s pack was too big and strong and Leeds must be regretting not replacing Keith Galloway, who was released earlier in the season.

Rhinos boss Brian McDermott praised Castleford’s goal line defence, but described his men’s half effort as “soft”. He felt the lack of key players, particularly props, took its toll and said: “We have either been losing or winning by a couple of points and I think today it caught up with us.

“We looked tired and we took some options that weren’t tough.”

Castleford coach Daryl Powell reflected: “Once we got a grip of the game we did some excellent things. Our left-side was particularly creative and dangerous in the first half and our pack was immense.

“I was pleased with the performance and the quality of the performance went on for longer that it has been doing this season so far.

“We had more players playing well than we have had in recent weeks so there’s a few things for us to get a little bit excited about.”

Jy Hitchcox opened the scoring for Tigers after 11 minutes.

They could have taken two points from a kickable penalty, but opted to apply pressure and it paid off as the winger crossed from Joe Wardle’s pass. Jamie Ellis landed a tremendous touchline goal.

Foster began his career at Leeds and clearly enjoys facing his former club. His 18th-minute touchdown extended his try scoring run against Leeds to four games. He went over from a smart pass by Trueman and Ellis’ conversion made it 12-0. It took Rhinos 25 minutes to mount their first serious attack and Parcell got over the line, but was held up by a posse of defenders. The same happened to Cuthbertson after successive penalties.

Ellis took the two points seven minutes before the break when Brett Ferres was penalised for interference on Junior Moors and at 14-0 Castleford were already in control, but they turned the screw in the final stages of the half. Ferres knocked on and then Michael Shenton’s pass went off Richie Myler into touch and following the second scrum Moors forced his way over, through Smith’s attempted tackle. Referee Chris Kendall thought it was a try and video assistant Ben Thaler agreed. Ellis converted and then booted a huge penalty goal from half-way, after the hooter, following a ball steal.

Shenton scored a minute into the second half, on the final tackle, reaching over from close range. Kendall said no try, but was overruled by Thaler.

Ellis’ sixth goal made it 28-0 and an incident a few moments later highlighted the difference between the teams.

Parcell made a break, but was halted just short by a magnificent tackle from McShane. The Leeds hooker then played a one-two with Ash Handley and seemed a certain scorer, but Shenton and Trueman kept him out.

Parcell had a touchdown ruled out by Thaler – confirming Kendall’s decision – for an obstruction by Ferres moments after Smith had been held up over the line, but Leeds did avoid a whitewash on 57 minutes when Oledzki showed impressive pace to storm over for his first Super League try on his first starting game in the competition, Watkins converting.

With 17 minutes left Milner crossed from Liam Watts’ pass, Ellis tagging on the goal and two minutes later Holmes ran through the defence for a well-taken, but unconverted, touchdown.

Castleford finished with 12 men, Mike McMeeken being sin-binned three minutes before time for delaying a tap restart and Leeds completed the scoring when Ferres crossed, following a one-two with Tom Briscoe, though Myler could not convert.

The 14 penalties were shared. Tigers received five in the first half, to Rhinos’ four.

Rhinos under-19s continued their impressive form with a 44-16 win over Catalans Dragons, who they face again in Perpignan on Saturday.

Jack Broadbent crossed twice, Alfie Goddard scored a try and six goals and Reece Chapman-Smith, Liam Whitton, Liam Hamill, Muiz Mustapha and Corey Johnson also crossed.