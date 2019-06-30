Peter Smith’s Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons player ratings

Scrum-half Richie Myler put in a man-of-the-match performance for Leeds Rhinos in their convincing 31-12 victory over Catalans Dragons.

The half-back was partnered with Robert Lui for the first time and while the recent recruit didn’t have a huge impact on the game, he still turned in a seven-out-of-10 display.

Rhinos recruit Robert Lui had a sound debut against Catalans Dragons. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

And, with the halves functioning behind a go-forward pack, Leeds Rhinos looked far more organised than they have in a long time.

Organised enough in fact to stabilise their position when the Dragons raised their game and to see out the lasts 10 minutes without too much drama.

Good marks all round then from Yorkshire Evening Post rugby league writer Peter Smith; see what you think ...

Leeds Rhinos

1 Jack Walker 8

2 Tom Briscoe 8

29 Harry Newman 8

4 Konrad Hurrell 8

5 Ash Handley 7

40 Robert Lui 7

7 Richie Myler 9

8 Adam Cuthbertson 8

14 Brad Dwyer 8

19 Mikolaj Oledzki 7

15 Liam Sutcliffe 8

16 Brett Ferres 7

11 Trent Merrin 8

Subs

22 Cameron Smith 7

25 James Donaldson 7

10 Brad Singleton 8

36 Wellington Albert 7

Catalans Dragons

29 Sam Tomkins 8

2 Jodie Broughton 5

3 David Mead 5

4 Brayden Wiliame 7

25 Arthur Romano 6

6 Samisoni Langi 5

7 Matty Smith 5

28 Sam Kasiano 5

18 Alrix Da Costa 6

10 Sam Moa 6

16 Benjamin Jullien 6

12 Ben Garcia 5

8 Remi Casty 6

Subs

14 Julian Bousquet 6

15 Mickael Simon 6

19 Mickael Goudemand 5

23 Antoni Maria 6

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Leigh) 4