Peter Smith: Marquee duo Konrad Hurrell and Trent Merrin will give Leeds Rhinos a real shot in the arm

THEY HAVE confounded the pundits – one way or another – almost every year for a decade or more, so it is difficult to predict how Leeds Rhinos will perform this season.

Last term’s demise was just as much of a shock as Rhinos’ success in 2017 or the spectacular fall from grace the previous season, or the treble triumph the year before that.

Konrad Hurrell.

Rhinos should do better than in 2018, though that’s not saying much, but it may be too early for coach Dave Furner’s new-look side to win silverware.

This is not the Leeds team who dominated Super League from 2007-2009 and were play-off masters in the first half of this decade.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who retires at the end of the year, is last man standing from the golden generation and Rhinos have a rejigged backroom staff under Furner.

It will take time for them to gel and Rhinos face a daunting start, away in their first four Betfred Super League games, three of those to teams who either won something or reached a major final last year.

Cameron Smith.

The most likely scenario is they will make a slow start, but there is impressive quality and depth in the current squad and they are likely to improve as the campaign goes on.

The policy which led to so much success, stability and promoting youth backed by occasional big signings, has run its course.

Leeds’ squad needed an overhaul at the end of last season and though the mass changes some fans were hoping for haven’t happened, eight players who began last year in Rhinos’ colours are no longer at the club and five have come in.

The recruits are all capable of adding something, though the spotlight will be on marquee duo Konrad Hurrell and Trent Merrin.

Tui Lolohea.

The former will give Rhinos real strike power in the centres, particularly with Kallum Watkins fit again on the other flank and his winger, Ash Handley – an excellent finisher – should be high on the competition’s try scoring chart.

Merrin is hugely experienced and will bring leadership to the pack and a winning mentality and Tui Lolohea could be the trump card, as the specialist stand-off Rhinos have been lacking in recent campaigns.

Callum McLelland is a long-term project, but has apparently impressed in training and surprise signing James Donaldson may not be a regular in the 17, but gives Leeds a player with 100 Super League appearances to his name to call on if injuries hit in the back-row.

Rhinos’ squad still looks short of at least one big, metre-making prop, but forwards Stevie Ward and Brett Ferres are both set for a strong year if they stay fit and Dom Crosby will have a point to prove when he recovers from off-season surgery. Mikolaj Oledzki will continue to develop and it could be a big year for the talented Cameron Smith, especially if used as a ball-player rather than a battering ram.

According to Betfred, Rhinos are 8/1 fourth-favourites to win this year’s Grand Final, ahead of Castleford Tigers at 9/1 and 40/1 shot Wakefield Trinity.

Rhinos have a lot of improving to do to justify that. The top-five system gives them a chance, but they will have to climb four places simply to feature in the play-offs.

It is a tall order and this year Leeds’ fans might well settle for a fair share of wins, more competitive performances and some entertaining rugby to watch.

It will be a different story in 2020 though and, realistically, that is probably what Rhinos are building towards.