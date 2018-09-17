One match ban for Leeds Rhinos’ Ferres, but Wakefield Trinity’s Miller escapes

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos’ Brett Ferres has been banned for one game, but Wakefield Trinity’s Jacob Miller is available to face Castleford Tigers this week.

Ferres, who has captained Leeds in their past two games, was handed a one-match penalty notice by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel after being charged with grade A dangerous contact on Salford Red Devils’ Tyrone McCarthy.

The Rhinos forward was sin-binned following the incident in the 54th minute of Leeds’ crucial 17-16 win in the Betfred Qualifiers last Friday.

He will miss Sunday’s game at Halifax.

Miller was sent-off, along with opponent Mike Simon , three minutes from the end of Trinity’s 34-22 home win over Catalans Dragons in the Super-8s.

He was charged with grade A punching, but has avoided a ban.

Simon, a former Wakefield player, was handed a grade B punching charge and a one-match penalty notice which will keep him out of Saturday’s game at Hull.

Toronto Wolfpack’s Leeds-born former Featherstone Rovers forward Jack Bussey has been charged with grade F biting in last Saturday’s win over Toulouse Olympique in the Qualifiers

The offence carries a ban of at eight games-pus. He has also been issued with a one-match penalty notice for a high tackle.

Other charges include: Tom Olbison (Widnes) - grade A dangerous contact, 0 match penalty notice; Eloi Pelissier (London) - grade A trip, 0 match penalty notice; Will Lovell (London) - grade B shoulder charge, one match penalty notice; Tom Lineham (Warrington) - grade C high tackle, three match penalty notice.