No pressure on Leeds Rhinos this season says Josh Warrington

WORLD CHAMPION – and rugby league fan – Josh Warrington is predicting better things from Leeds Rhinos this season.

Warrington stunned the boxing world when he dethroned IBF king Lee Selby at Elland Road in May and then out-boxed Carl Frampton to retain his title seven months later.

Leeds Rhinos' Konrad Hurrell. Picture Tony Johnson.

Despite his unbeaten record Warrington was the betting outsider in both fights and, with Leeds not being among the favourites for this year’s Betfred Super League title after finishing ninth last year, he reckons Rhinos can take a leaf from his book.

Warrington, who was a guest of honour at the Super League competition launch at Old Trafford, said: “There’s no pressure this season, that is one of the things that makes it exciting.

“They are not the favourites, but I can relate to that from what happened to me last year, going into two big fights as a massive underdog.

“It takes the pressure off, it really does. Dave Furner [Rhinos’ coach] is saying he’s still working his team out and no- one’s expecting anything from them.

There’s no better place than Headingley on a Friday night when it’s bouncing. Josh Warrington

“It is a long season and they might not start off fantastically. Obviously new players have got to gel, they’ve got to get used to the new head coach and how he does things, but what matters is what happens at the end of the season.

“It doesn’t matter how the season starts off, we have always got a chance when it comes into the last part of it, the knockout stages.”

Warrington reckons Rhinos’ squad is looking strong, with new faces having been brought in, star players back to full fitness and some youngsters itching for a chance to shine.

Of marquee signing Konrad Hurrell, he enthused: “He is a beast and, talking around, I’ve heard he’s a good bloke as well.

Ash Handley scores against Castleford Tigers.

“There’s some new faces and Kallum Watkins coming back is like a new signing in itself.

“I think there’s a few boys who’ve come from the academy or been under the radar and they are really going to announce themselves this year.

“I can see Ash Handley having a really good season. With all the build up and not having any pressure it’s a chance for everyone to gel and just to do their own things.

“I am not saying people will look at Leeds and say it’s not a big game because of what happened last season, especially when they come to Headingley.

Josh Warrington after his victory over Carl Frampton.

“But when Leeds go to their backyard they aren’t going to be preparing as though they are playing the Grand Finalists or champions. Whereas for Leeds it’s a chance to experiment and see what works and what doesn’t and I think they will surprise a few people this season.”

Rhinos face four away games before beginning their home campaign against Wakefield Trinity on Friday, March 1 and Warrington is hoping to get to as many games as possible this season.

He said: “I get invited by sponsors and the club itself, being an ambassador for the Rhinos Foundation, but to be honest, I’d rather just stand in the South Stand.

“That’s where I first started going. It’s the same at Elland Road when I go watching Leeds United. I am sat sometimes among the directors – and I am looking over at the stands thinking I want to be in there.

“The atmosphere is a massive part of it and there’s no better place than Headingley on a Friday night when it’s bouncing. It is obviously hard with fights and training camps and whatnot, but I get down when I can and win or lose I always walk away entertained.

“With the new rules I think they are trying to get more of a fanbase on board, but I don’t think it needed that – it just needed more promotion to get the fans on board.

“Why wouldn’t you be a fan of it? It is that entertaining, you’re not relying on a goal to spark it up, the tackles themselves are entertaining. It certainly deserves more accolades and a bigger fan base than it has.”