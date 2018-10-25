New boss Dave Furner confirms he will join Leeds Rhinos next month

Incoming coach Dave Furner has categorically ended speculation about a career u-turn by confirming he will be with Leeds Rhinos next month.

A report in the Australian media earlier this week claimed Furner was set to turn his back on Rhinos and remain at South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he was assistant-coach, as team boss.

But Furner today said he is “committed and excited” to be joining Leeds and is booked on a flight on November 5.

Furner’s comments came at the same time as Souths announced England boss Wayne Bennett as their new coach for 2020-21.

“I am very much [looking forward to coming to Rhinos],” Furner said.

“Since the appointment I have been looking forward to my relationship again with Leeds Rhinos, Gary [Hetherington, chief executive] and obviously Kevin [Sinfield, director of rugby] and the fans.

“I don’t want to put any fuel there with any speculation, but I am booked to fly on November 5 so I am very committed to coming over and very excited about it as well.”