New boss Dave Furner confirms he will join Leeds Rhinos next month

Leeds Rhinos departing Aussie Dave Furner holds the Super League trophy in Millennium Square to celebrate winning Super League Grand Final. 17 Oct 2004
Incoming coach Dave Furner has categorically ended speculation about a career u-turn by confirming he will be with Leeds Rhinos next month.

A report in the Australian media earlier this week claimed Furner was set to turn his back on Rhinos and remain at South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he was assistant-coach, as team boss.

But Furner today said he is “committed and excited” to be joining Leeds and is booked on a flight on November 5.

Furner’s comments came at the same time as Souths announced England boss Wayne Bennett as their new coach for 2020-21.

“I am very much [looking forward to coming to Rhinos],” Furner said.

“Since the appointment I have been looking forward to my relationship again with Leeds Rhinos, Gary [Hetherington, chief executive] and obviously Kevin [Sinfield, director of rugby] and the fans.

“I don’t want to put any fuel there with any speculation, but I am booked to fly on November 5 so I am very committed to coming over and very excited about it as well.”