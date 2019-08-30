London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos: Patience pays off as prop Mikolaj Oledzki is rewarded with recall

England Knights forward Mikolaj Oledzki could make his first appearance for Leeds Rhinos in more than two months.

The prop, 21, is included in Richard Agar’s 19-man squad for tomorrow’s crucial trip to London Broncos. Oledzki has not played since the Rhinos’ win over Catalans Dragons in June but is one of two changes made to the squad ahead of the visit to Ealing.

Veteran forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan is the other new addition as the 38-year-old comes into contention to make his first appearance since the start of May. Rhinos are still without front-row Brad Singleton as he completes his two-game suspension.

The players who drop out of the 19 selected for their last outing against St Helens are Stevie Ward, who did not make the 17, and prop Nathaniel Peteru. London have made just one change, with Rob Butler coming into the 19-man squad and Daniel Hindmarsh dropping out.

Head coach Danny Ward made 135 appearances for Leeds, while captain Jay Pitts is also a former Rhinos player.

London Broncos: from Abdull, Armitage, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fozard, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Krasniqi, Lamb, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pitts, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin.