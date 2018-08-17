London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

PROP MITCH Garbutt has become the second Leeds Rhinos player this week to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

Garbutt has undergone surgery on a knee injury suffered in the Betfred Super League loss at Salford Red Devils last month. That was only his ninth appearance of an injury-ravaged campaign. Rhinos confirmed on Monday winger Ryan Hall will not play again this year after suffering anterior cruciate knee ligament damage against Toulouse Olympique two days earlier.

Luke Briscoe.

Luke Briscoe, who played on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers in the Championship Shield last week, has been called into the initial 19-man squad for Sunday’s Qualifiers fixture at London Broncos. A player who has played five or more matches on dual-registration can feature for both that and his parent club in the eights as long as both aren’t involved in the Qualifiers.

Jack Walker, who missed the Toulouse game due to a hamstring problem, is also included in Rhinos’ 19, Stevie Ward could return from concussion and illness and Josh Walters is recalled.

Dom Crosby begins a two-game ban and Jordan Thompson is also suspended. Other players on the injured list are Kallum Watkins (knee), Matt Parcell (rib), Brett Delaney (fractured cheekbone) and Ash Handley (shoulder).

Harry Newman has been named on dual-registration in Featherstone’s squad to face Rochdale Hornets on Sunday and Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls) and Jack Ormondroyd (York City Knights) are on loan at other clubs.

London boss Danny Ward will select from the 17 who won at Widnes Vikings last week, plus Michael Channing and Rob Butler.

London Broncos: from Battye, Butler, Channing, Cunningham, Davis, Dixon, Evans, Harrison, Hellewell, Hindmarsh, Ioane, Kear, Pelissier, Pewhairangi, Pitts, Sammut, Spencer, A Walker, Williams.

Leeds Rhinos: from Golding, T Briscoe, L Sutcliffe, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Dwyer, Mullally, Keinhorst, Ferres, Peteru, Walker, Oledzki, Walters, L Briscoe.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.