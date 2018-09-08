Leeds Rhinos working hard to plug the leaks

WHATEVER IT takes.

That’s what half-back Richie Myler says Leeds Rhinos will do to grab a vital win at Widnes Vikings tomorrow.

Rhinos will travel to their bogey ground knowing defeat would leave them in real danger of being dragged into the million pound game - a one-off shoot-out against relegation.

Rhinos are among a quartet of teams on four points after three rounds of the Betfred Qualifiers and Myler warned: “Everyone’s fighting for points now.

“Everyone wants to win, but we need to win, it’s as simple as that. We’ll be doing everything we possibly can to get the two points at Widnes.”

Myler reckons the key to that is “sticking together and working hard”.

Hull Kingston Rovers celebrate thier win over Leeds Rhinos in front of their travelling fans. Picture: James Hardisty.

He stressed: “It is a group collective thing. We need to stick together, we have got a real big focus on this Widnes game and it’s a must-win.

“They are all massive games, but all our focus is on fixing up what we did in the Hull KR game and putting it right against Widnes. We scored enough points to win the game three-fold, but we are just leaking too many. To leak 38 points at home is not good enough.

“There’s some fundamental things, but it’s not really about structure, it is more individual errors that are causing most of the problems.

“We’ve got to regroup, work hard and go again this week.”

Myler reckons there were enough positive signs in last week’s loss to Hull KR to suggest Rhinos will survive if they cut out the individual errors.

The reigning champions have four games left to secure the three wins that should secure top-flight safety and he added: “Although we didn’t win, we scored enough points to get the result last week and we did some really good stuff for parts of that game.

“But we needed to put an 80-minute performance in and we just didn’t. That’s now the focus for the Widnes game - it has to be an 80-minute performance.

“We have to do all the little things that we’ve been doing well in patches, but not throughout the whole game. That’s where we are getting undone in certain situations.”

Myler was a member of the Catalans Dragons side who survived in Super League by beating Leigh Centurions in last year’s million pound game.

Catalans lost their first four games this year, but eventually hit form to storm into the top-eight and win the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

That proved how quickly things can turn around and Myler said: “Leeds did it when they were in the middle-eights and then they won the Grand Final the next year.

“We just need to stick together. There is enough quality in this team to get the right result and get out the right end of it.

“We’ve not been too far off throughout the whole season, we’ve just come up short a few too many times and we’ve ended up in this situation.

“We deserve to be where we are at the minute, now we just need to get the win, regroup and go again. We have been working hard for the last few weeks, but just not coming up with a full 80-minute performance.

“I think we’ve probably been papering over a few cracks playing against lesser teams. We said if we did that against Salford or Hull KR we’d come unstuck and we did.

“It is time to regroup and reflect and keep working hard. That’s what we’re going to do.”