Leeds Rhinos’ women’s team stands second on ladder after defeating Bradford Bulls while U19s chalk up big win over Newcastle Thunder

Leeds Rhinos are second in Women’s Super League after grinding out an 18-6 win at Bradford Bulls.

Fran Goldthorpe got Leeds off to a flying start with a try after six minutes which Courtney Hill converted. Sophie Nuttall had a topuchdown ruled out for a knock-on and Bulls’ Leah Jones crossed, but was pulled back for an obstruction.

It remained 6-0 until the 53rd minute when former Bulls player Charlotte Booth went over and Hill’s second goal doubled the visitors’ lead.

Rhinos seemed to have made the game safe four minutes later when Keara Bennett crossed and Hill maintained her 100 per cent kicking record.

Bradford pulled a try back through Bailey Alexander, Jones converting, but Leeds held on.

Rhinos’ next game is a Challenge Cup semi-final at St Helens, who are third in Super League, on Sunday.

Leaders Castleford Tigers won 46-20 at Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity were beaten 44-6 at home by Wigan Warriors.e

n Back at Stanningley for the first time since the start of the June, Leeds Rhinos Under-19s brushed aside Newcastle Thunder 46-6 thanks to two tries from Corey Johnson, Tyler Dupree and Tom Barton, writes DAN HAWKHEAD.

Rhinos opened the scoring through captain Johnson after three minutes. Jack Mallinson converted to make it 6-0.

The visitors replied in minutes but it proved their only try of the game, scored by centre Isaac Nokes.

Tyler Dupree was next to touchdown off a kick and Barton scored back-to-back tries to give Rhinos breathing space.

Mallinson converted his third of the game, making the score 22-6.

Five minutes before half-time Dupree claimed his second try.

Only three tries were scored by Leeds in the second half but it was enough to ensure Rob Burrow’s side left with the victory. Loose-forward Jarrod O’Connor scored his second try of the season 10 minutes into the half.

The game became scrappy as both sides looked to be suffering from the intense heat. But, in the 65th minute, Brad Martin scored straight from a scrum. Mallinson converted to make the score 40-6.

And, with the game coming to a close, Johnson crossed for his second try.