Leeds Rhinos Women: Forget the final, we need to focus on job in hand warns Forsell

LEEDS RHINOS’ women’s side will turn their attention back to Super League on Sunday after their Challenge Cup triumph last weekend.

Rhinos play host to Wigan Warriors – who they have beaten twice already this season – at Hunslet’s South Leeds Stadium (12.30pm).

The game is a curtain-raiser to Hunslet’s Betfred League One clash with Hemel Stags.

Admission – for both games – is £5 from noon until 12.30pm and will rise to Hunslet’s normal matchday price of £15 for adults (£10 concessions) after that.

Wigan are third in the table, three points adrift of table-topping Leeds and captain Lois Forsell said Rhinos have to put their cup celebrations behind them and concentrate on the job at hand.

“Everyone was a bit sore and tired at training on Tuesday,” admitted Forsell whose late try secured Leeds’ 20-14 win over Castleford Tigers.

“We had a light session on Tuesday to get the final out of everyone’s system and now we’ve got to refocus for the next game. We are 100 per cent aware how much Wigan will be coming at us. We beat them in the Cup semi-final so they will be after revenge. There’s not much between us and we need the points.”

Forsell reckons Rhinos will need to be better than they were in the first half against Tigers, when they trailed 14-6, but added: “It’s exciting, we will be ready and we’re looking forward to it.”