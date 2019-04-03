Leeds Rhinos: Wellington’s ready to pull on his boots for Rhinos

BIG FRONT-ROWER Wellington Albert is ready to jump straight into Betfred Super League action with Leeds Rhinos – less than a week after joining the club as a trialist.

With injuries mounting in the pack, Rhinos are hoping to sign the 24-year-old Papua New Guinea prop on a short-term contract in time for him to play at Hull KR tomorrow.

Dave Furner

Paperwork on the deal has yet to be completed, but coach Dave Furner has named an 18-man squad for the trip to KCOM Craven Park, leaving a vacancy which Albert could fill.

Leeds are bottom of the table, two points and two places behind Hull KR, so it would be a baptism of fire, but Albert insisted he will not shy away from the challenge.

He has trained with Rhinos only twice, but reported: “It is good, the boys are helping me out.

“The forwards are helping me with the calls and the plays and I am getting there.

“If the opportunity comes to play [tomorrow] I will grab it.”

Rhinos will be without teenage prop Tom Holroyd due to an ankle injury suffered against Castleford Tigers last week.

Front-rower Dom Crosby has yet to play this season after knee and ankle surgery, forwards Carl Ablett (ankle) and Stevie Ward (knee) are on the long-term casualty list and Brett Ferres is suspended.

Albert played 11 times in Super League for Widnes Vikings last year, all as a substitute, but – having recovered from injury – was made redundant when Vikings went into administration in March.

Furner and director of Rhinos’ rugby Kevin Sinfield have thrown him a lifeline and he said he is determined to repay them with performances on the field.

“I have been waiting for a new club, but I am very thankful to Dave and Kevin for taking me on board and believing in me,” he stated.

“I can’t wait to put on the Leeds jersey.

“It will be a great opportunity for me because growing up back home I have been watching this club.

“They have had some PNG boys playing here – Marcus Bai, Paul Aiton and James Segeyaro – and as a young boy growing up I have been looking up to this club.

“It is a great club and I am really grateful to be part of it and I can’t wait to get my chance.”

Albert was used by Widnes as an impact player off the bench and starred in their 23-6 home win over Rhinos in February last year.

Of what he can bring to Rhinos, he said: “I will just do my best and play my own game.

“I am looking forward to it.

“They are good people around me and the people in the club are making me welcome.

“I feel at home so I am really looking forward to the season.”

If Albert does not receive clearance in time his debut is likely to come at Emerald Headingley against Championship side Workington Town in the Coral Challenge Cup fifth round on Friday, April 12.

Adult standing tickets for the tie will be £15, with juniors, aged 16 and under, admitted free of charge.

Concession prices – for senior citizens aged 65 and over, students, under 21s and disabled – are £10.

Seat tickets will be £20 for adults, £15 for concessions and free for juniors who must claim a ticket to be able to access the ground on match day.

Seated and standing areas in the Tetley’s South Stand and Extentia Stand will be fully open with the North Stand and Western Terrace both closed for the game.