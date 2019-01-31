Leeds Rhinos: We’ll know what level we’re at within the first month says Matt Parcell

LEEDS RHINOS will know what level they are at within the first month of the season, hooker Matt Parcell reckons.

With rebuilding work continuing at Emerald Headingley, Rhinos will play their first four Betfred Super League fixtures away from home – and the challenge could not be tougher.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Dave Furner.

They open at joint-title favourites Warrington Wolves –who reached both major finals in 2018 – on Saturday before a trip to champions Wigan Warriors six days later.

They then face a Sunday game away to Salford Red Devils – brought forward from round 10 when both sides will be in Coral Challenge Cup action – and complete their February campaign against last year’s league leaders St Helens.

That would be a big challenge at any time, but Rhinos are rebuilding under new coach Dave Furner and have new faces in several key roles.

“It’s interesting,” said Parcell who is beginning his third year as a Leeds player.

“I don’t know if it has ever happened before, but we will find out pretty quickly where we are in the competition.

“Obviously for us it is a good test.

“Since Dave has come in we’ve changed how we want to play so it is really going to test that out and hopefully we’ll go really well.”

Rhinos began their ill-fated 2018 season away to Warrington, winning 16-12 a year ago tomorrow. Warrington are being tipped to end their long title drought this term and Parcell warned: “They are a good team and they’ve recruited well, with Blake Austin.

“It’s going to be a big test. A lot of eyes are on them this year to win the comp so it is a tough start. We have got Dave coming in so he wants to start well and we do, but at the same time, last year we were three from four at the start of the season.

“We obviously want to start well and get confidence in the side and everyone wants to be playing well so it is important and with the start we’ve got we want to be playing well and hopefully win all these games.”

Rhinos lost by two points to Castleford Tigers in their only full-scale warm-up and Parcell added: “That was the first time we all got to play together so it is going to take time, but we have been training really well and preparing really well and I don’t think we can use that as an excuse.

“We’ve been training for a while now and hopefully we can start on the front foot and start well.”

There was speculation over Parcell’s future at Leeds during the off-season, but he insisted all his focus is on getting back to his best form.

“I’m feeling good,” said the number nine who was a member of the Super League Dream Team in 2017.

“I’ve had a big pre-season so I am really excited to start playing again, as everyone is at this time of year.

“The first week of the season everyone is pretty excited, but I feel really well, really fit and strong so hopefully I can have a big year. Personally I just want to start the season well and hopefully go from there.”