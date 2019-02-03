Leeds Rhinos: We didn’t show what we’re capable of, insists boss Dave Furner

BOSS DAVE Furner felt Leeds Rhinos “didn’t show what this team is capable of” in their opening 20-6 Betfred Super League defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Furner’s first game in charge fell flat as Rhinos conceded 20 unanswered points in the first half.

Warrington's Jason Clark is tackled by Leeds Rhinos' James Donaldson, Adam Cuthbertson and Matt Parcell.

The coach admitted there was an important lesson to be learned, but insisted he is confident the team will “grow” as the season goes on.

“The first half probably summed it up,” Furner said of yesterday’s disappointment.

“We had some opportunities to put some pressure on and we didn’t.

“We were playing against a team that was in two finals last year and we gave them the opportunity there and possession there that we probably didn’t need to.

“That’s the big point I took to the players at half-time.

“In the second half we had a little bit of pressure, got a little bit of opportunity with the ball, but I don’t think we’ve shown what this team is capable of.”

Furner said building pressure was the big lesson to take from the defeat.

“In the first 20 minutes we sustained some good defensive sets, then we get a penalty and we don’t kick it out.

Warrington's Bryson Goodwin fends off Leeds' Tui Lolohea.

“Little things can be big things. That was one, kicking it dead... we needed to build that pressure and get some opportunities.

“We will learn from that no doubt, Richie [Myler] and Tui [Lolohea] getting their combinations.

“It is one thing practicing it in opposed at training, the other is live in a game when we are playing for two points.

“I’ve got no doubt those two will grow and obviously the team as well.”

Recruits Konrad Hurrell, Lolohea, Trent Merrin and James Donaldson made their competitive debut.

Assessing their contribution, Furner said: “I thought they contributed to the team.

“We have to get that connection between the halves and the spine, the nine, but we really didn’t get an opportunity to play footy.

“We were too busy coming out of our end really.

“Konrad coming out of yardage was pretty strong, he was obviously trying to get the team forward.

“They all did a good job, but collectively, as a team, we didn’t build pressure. We needed to focus on our last plays, making sure we got a good kick away and didn’t give them opportunities.

“They would have an offload, then a penalty and all of a sudden we’d find ourselves defending our tryline. That happened too often.”

The second half was more even and Furner added: “We showed glimpses there of how this team can play, but not enough.”

Of the way forward, Furner stressed: “We’ve just got to keep practicing. We’ll have a look at this game and the areas we need to improve on and then take it to Wigan [on Friday].