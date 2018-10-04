Leeds Rhinos: Waiting game for Crosby on Leeds deal

Have your say

LATE-SEASON SIGNING Dom Crosby is waiting to hear if he has done enough to earn a contract with Leeds Rhinos.

The former Wigan Warriors front-rower joined Rhinos on loan from Warrington Wolves in July.

Kevin Sinfield.

His Warrington contract expires this autumn and they have confirmed he will not be kept on.

He played seven times for Leeds in the final three months of the season and has made it clear he is keen to stay at the club, whose campaign ended last week with a shock home defeat by Toronto Wolfpack.

“The season’s over now and I can’t do much more, so hopefully it’ll all get sorted out and I’ll see where we stand,” Crosby said.

No talks were held between Crosby and Rhinos’ management during the season, with both preferring to wait until the job on the field was completed.

I am happy with what I’ve done and I’ll just wait and see now. Peter Smith

“That starts now,” confirmed the 27-year-old who played in four Grand Finals for Wigan, collecting two winner’s rings.

“It was just important to focus week on week and focus on the games rather than the bigger picture.”

Rhinos won five of their seven matches with Crosby in the side and he was pleased with his personal form.

“I feel like I’ve been pretty good,” he said.

David Furner.

“There’s lots to build on. It is just getting my fitness up.

“Obviously I had that [two match] suspension which put me behind a bit, but it’s been all right and hopefully I’ve done enough.

“I’ve had some good game time and I feel I’ve fitted in pretty well and built some good relationships with the other front-rowers.

“I am happy with what I’ve done and I’ll just wait and see now.”

Crosby was brought in to help Rhinos avoid relegation and that was achieved, though Rhinos only dodged the Million Pound Game on points difference.

“The goal was to stay up and we’ve done that,” Crosby reflected.

“But the manner we played on Friday and the manner we ended it in front of our own fans wasn’t good.

“It was disappointing, but we will lick our wounds, freshen up and have a big season next year.”

Director of rugby Kevin Sinfield is hoping to add several new faces to Rhinos’ squad for 2019, with North Queensland Cowboys forward Shaun Fensom believed to be among those on his target list.

Dave Furner will join the club as head coach in pre-season and Crosby is confident Rhinos will be more competitive next season.

He said: “Yes, definitely.

“People are hurt and mentally drained from this year.

“It has been a long season and a disappointing season to say the least, but everyone’s motivated for next year.

“I’m sure the lads will want to train hard and have a real good pre-season and hit the ground running.

“There’s a lot of world class talent in that team and that locker room.

“This is just a stumbling block.”