Leeds Rhinos wait on Stevie Ward injury

Leeds Rhinos are waiting to discover if loose-forward Stevie Ward faces a long layoff.

The number 13 has begun the season in good form, but suffered damage to a knee just 14 minutes into last Friday’s 27-22 loss at St Helens.

He is due to undergo a scan on Tuesday which will determine the extent of the damage and if he needs surgery.

Initial indications were he had suffered a medial ligament injury, which could mean around a month on the sidelines.

Full-back Jack Walker (hamstring) will also be assessed before Rhinos’ squad is named for Friday’s visit of Wakefield Trinity, but his injury is not thought to be serious.

Hooker Matt Parcell is confident of being in contention after missing the Saints game following minor surgery on an ear.

Long-term casualties Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Carl Ablett and Dom Crosby are all close to being available, along with fellow forward James Donaldson who was ruled out last week because of concussion.