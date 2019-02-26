Leeds Rhinos: Variety is proving the spice of life for Cameron Smith

LEEDS RHINOS youngster Cameron Smith is willing to be a “utility-player” to cement a place in coach Dave Furner’s plans.

Smith is a specialist back-rower, but also keen to show what he can do at stand-off and reckons the more positions he can play, the better his prospects of first-team rugby.

“He is encouraging me to play,” Smith said of Furner.

“He knows I can cover a couple of positions so, at the minute, I am just trying to find a balance between where I’m playing.”

Smith confirmed: “Dave knows I can play back-row, a little bit at half – anywhere really. I don’t think he has limited me to one position.

“Just the way the game’s going, teams are going to value versatile players.

“I see it as a positive, as many positions as I can cover is my way to get into the side. I enjoy it no matter where I am playing.

“I just enjoy being in the 17 and I want to be part of it.”

Smith, who played at stand-off in a pre-season win over Doncaster, wasn’t selected for Leeds’ opening two games of the Betfred Super League campaign.

He got a late call-up to the team which won at Salford Red Devils and retained his place on the bench against St Helens last week when Rhinos lost 27-22.

“I’m just building on performances,” he said.

“It is nice to be named in the 17.

“Obviously I am after a bit more game time but, hopefully, that will come when a couple more games unfold.”

The game was drifting away from Leeds when Smith was introduced at Saints.

“It was hard to get into the grind,” Smith admitted. “I thought we went really well and we can take some positives from that. We will hopefully build on it and go again against Wakefield on Friday.”

After not being picked for Rhinos’ round-two defeat at Wigan Warriors, Smith played instead on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers in a Championship win at home to Batley Bulldogs.

Starting in the second-row, he scored a try and achieved a long-standing ambition by playing alongside his brother Daniel, the former Leeds academy forward who is on loan at Rovers from Huddersfield Giants.

“It was a family dream for us to play together,” he said. “We didn’t know it was going to be under those circumstances, but I really enjoyed it and he is going really well at the minute so I am chuffed to bits for him.”

Rovers coach Ryan Carr was impressed with Cameron Smith who could be a regular in the Championship this year if not selected by Leeds.

“With Fev going as well as they are at the minute it’s nice to play with those lads and see how they go,” Smith said. “I do enjoy it there and I hope they kick on as well.”

Meanwhile, Smith’s fellow back-rower Stevie Ward was due to undergo a scan today to determine the extent of the knee injury he suffered at Saints.

Some corporate guests will watch Friday’s game from the new North Stand, but tickets are not on general sale because of a lack of toilet and bar facilities.