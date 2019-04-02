Leeds Rhinos v Workington Town cup tie date and prices confirmed

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos’ Coral Challenge Cup fifth round tie at home to part-timers Workington Town will be played on Friday, April 12 (7.45pm).

Adult standing tickets for the tie will cost £15 with juniors, aged 16 and under, admitted free of charge.

Leeds Rhinos coach Dave Furner. PIC: Gerard Binks/JPIMedia

Rhinos say they have “have priced the game to encourage families to come along and get a taste of the world’s oldest rugby league competition”.

Seat tickets at Emerald Headingley cost £15 in 1999 when Rhinos won the Challenge Cup.

It is also the price of adult admission for Workington’s home games in Betfred League One.

Concession prices - for senior citizens aged 65 and over, students, under 21s and disabled - will be £10.

Seat tickets will be £20 for adults, £15 for concessions and free for juniors who must claim a ticket to be able to access the ground on match day.

The Tetley’s South Stand and Extentia Stand will be open with the North Stand and Western Terrace both closed.

Tickets go on sale to all fans at 9am on Thursday, April 4.

Leeds Rhinos seat members will have until 9am on Monday, April 8, to book their reserved seats before they go on general sale.

Rhinos coach Dave Furner said: “It is good for us that we are at home at Emerald Headingley.

“I hope as many fans as possible get down for the event.

“It is great the club are encouraging young fans to come and experience the Challenge Cup and hopefully we can put on a night they can enjoy.”