Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity: Latest team news

LEEDS RHINOS have two forwards back in contention for tomorrow’s home derby encounter against Wakefield Trinity, but another one has been ruled out.

Stevie Ward will undergo surgery today on a knee injury suffered in last Friday’s 27-22 loss at St Helens. Hooker Matt Parcell (ear) and back-rower James Donaldson (concussion) both missed that game, but have been named in this evening’s initial 19-man squad.

Stevie Ward.

Centre Harry Newman, who has scored three tries in as many appearances on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers this season but has yet to feature for Rhinos, is also included.

Full-back Jack Walker has been named in the squad despite suffering a hamstring problem last week. All Rhinos’ injury woes are in the forwards with long-term casualties Carl Ablett (ankle), Dom Crosby (ankle/knee) and Jamie Jones-Buchanan (back) all still unavailable for selection, though they are now back in training. Tonight’s game will be Australian forward Adam Cuthbertson’s 100th Super League appearance for Leeds Rhinos.

Leeds are understood to be close to signing Widnes Vikings’ England academy second-row forward Sam Walters.

Trinity, meanwhile, could welcome back giant forward Pauli Pauli who has not played since sustaining damage to one of his knees in a pre-season game away to Newcastle Thunder.

Adam Cuthbertson.

Tyler Randell (shoulder), Craig Huby (shoulder) and Danny Kirmond (biceps) remain unavailable so coach Chris Chester will select from the 17 who beat Catalans Dragons seven days ago, plus Pauli and Joe Arundel who has signed a new two-year deal keeping him at the club until the end of the 2021 season.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Smith, Donaldson, Newman.

Wakefield Trinity: from Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Brough, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.