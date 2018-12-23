Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity: Konrad Hurrell withdrawn from Leeds squad due to quad injury

Have your say

MARQUEE SIGNING Konrad Hurrell has been withdrawn from Leeds Rhinos’ team to face Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

The Tongan international centre had been named in an initial 21-man squad on Friday, but was not included in the matchday 19 announced after Sunday’s final training session.

Konrad Hurrell in action for Tonga against England.

Rhinos say Hurrell has a “slight quad injury”.

Youngster Dan Waite-Pullan has also dropped out from the initial 21.

Rhinos were already without Trent Merrin (hip injury) and Callum McLelland, who was not selected after playing for England in this month’s academy Test series, so stand-off Tui Lolohea will be the only new signing involved on Wednesday.

Trialist James Donaldson is among the substitutes.

Trinity have named a 21-man squad. New signings half-back Danny Brough and forwards Craig Kopczak and George King are set to feature along with young winger Lee Kershaw who had a spell on loan at Oldham last season.

Tom Johnstone will not be risked after missing the start of pre-season due to Test duty, but fellow England man Reece Lyne is included.

Coach Chris Chester said: “Reece came in a couple of weeks earlier, because he wanted to.”

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, A Sutcliffe, Handley, L Briscoe, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Peteru, L Sutcliffe, Ward, Smith. Subs Dwyer, Mullally, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Golding, Donaldson.

Wakefield Trinity: from Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Brough, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Jewitt, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Boxing Day, 11.30am.