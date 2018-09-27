Leeds Rhinos v Toronto Wolfpack: Latest team news

Have your say

LEEDS RHINOS’ injury-hit season will end with eight players unavailable for tomorrow’s visit of Toronto Wolfpack in the Betfred Qualifiers.

Rhinos are without prop Brad Singleton who was banned for two games for striking in last Sunday’s win at Halifax.

Jack Walker.

Full-back Jack Walker failed a concussion test after that game and joins knee injury victims Kallum Watkins, Ryan Hall, Mitch Garbutt and Carl Ablett on the casualty list, along with Stevie Ward (ankle) and Brett Delaney (fractured cheekbone).

Ash Handley is in contention after being sidelined since the start of last month with shoulder and foot injuries, Brett Ferres is available following a ban and Ashton Golding and Anthony Mullally could be recalled. Toronto are without centre Chase Stanley who was banned for one game for dangerous contact in last week’s win over Widnes Vikings.

Nick Rawsthorne, a former Yorkshire Carnegie rugby union and Rhinos academy player, has been drafted into the squad.

Richard Whiting and Ryan Brierley – who were unused members of last week’s 19 – retain their place.

There will be tributes to Rhinos’ departing duo Hall and Joel Moon at half-time and after tomorrow’s game.

Rhinos’ players will take part in their traditional end-of-season ‘lap of appreciation’ following the final hooter.

Emerald Headingley’s temporary north stand will be in use for the final time.

The new South Stand will be fully open when Rhinos take on Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day with the North Stand due for completion next May.

Leeds Rhinos: from Golding, T Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Jones-Buchanan, Dwyer, Mullally, Keinhorst, Ferres, Peteru, Handley, Smith, Walters, L Briscoe, Crosby, Thompson.

Toronto Wolfpack: from Ackers, Beswick, Brierley, Buchanan, Caton-Brown, Dixon, Emmitt, Krasniqi, Lussick, McCrone, O’Brien, Paterson, Rawsthorne, Russell, Sidlow, Sims, Wallace, Wheeler, Whiting.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.