Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions: Latest team news

A STRONGER, but still injury-hit, side will take to the field when Leeds Rhinos attempt to avoid a Leigh Centurions banana skin at Featherstone tomorrow night.

Rhinos were without 10 senior players when they lost 33-20 at Catalans Dragons last week, but four of those are set to return for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final. Prop Anthony Mullally is available after completing a two-match ban and second-rower Carl Ablett is expected to feature following a similar lay-off due to an ankle injury.

Gary Hetherington and Brian McDermott watch Leeds Rhinos' training session at Featherstone today. Picture Tony Johnson.

Stand-off Joel Moon and hooker Matt Parcell did not play last week, but have been included in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad. Forwards Brett Delaney and Jack Ormondroyd picked up knocks in France and drop out. Long-term casualties Kallum Watkins, Liam Sutcliffe, Brad Singleton, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Mitch Garbutt and Nathaniel Peteru remain on the sidelines.

Leigh’s initial 19 includes former Leeds hooker Liam Hood and prop Jordan Baldwinson, who is on loan from Wakefield Trinity, but front-rower Ryan Bailey has been ruled out of the meeting with his old club due to concussion suffered against Toronto Wolfpack five days ago.

Centre Rhys Evans and forwards Kevin Larroyer and Nick Gregson are in contention for a call-up.

Centurions are fifth in the Betfred Championship and suffered their first defeat in 12 games last week.

Carl Ablett.

Tomorrow’s game has been switched to Rhinos’ dual-registration partner club due to Test cricket at Headingley.

Rhinos are aiming to avoid a first defeat by lower division opposition since November 24, 1985, when they were beaten 5-2 at Barrow in the first round of the John Player Special Trophy.

Leeds Rhinos: from Golding, Briscoe, R Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Ablett, Ward, Dwyer, Mullally, Keinhorst, Ferres, Handley, Walker, Lilley, Smith, Oledzki, Walters.

Leigh Centurions: C Hall, Dawson-Jones, Crooks, Mata’utia, Evans, Reynolds, Hutchison, Acton, Larroyer, B Thompson, Hansen, Hood, J Thompson, Mason, Owens, Richards, Gregson, Higham, Baldwinson.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.35pm, at LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone.