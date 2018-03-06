Leeds Rhinos v Hull - squads named

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos coach Brian McDermott will have a choice to make at full-back when he selects his side for Thursday’s visit of Hull.

Teenager Jack Walker, who missed Rhinos’ defeat at Widnes almost two weeks ago due to a knee injury, has been named in McDermott’s initial 19-man squad.

Also included is No1 Ashton Golding, who made his first appearance of the season against Widnes and was Rhinos’ man of the match.

Walker’s return in place of half-back Jordan Lilley is the only change to the 19 announced for last week’s postponed game against Catalans Dragons.

Wingers Tom Briscoe and Ryan Hall, stand-off Joel Moon, prop Anthony Mullally and second-rower Carl Ablett are included after missing the Widnes game through illness or injury.

Centre Jimmy Keinhorst (knee) and centre/stand-off Liam Sutcliffe (foot) were hurt at Widnes and have joined props Adam Cuthbertson (hand) and Nathaniel Peteru (biceps), second-rower Brett Ferres (knee) and loose-forward Stevie Ward (calf) on the injury list.

Hull are without suspended front-rower Liam Watts, winger Bureta Faraimo (concussion) and forward Josh Bowden from the team which beat Warrington Wolves last weekend.

Prop Chris Green, outside-back Jack Logan and forwards Jordan Lane, Masi Matongo and Jack Downs are all in line for a call-up, but stand-off Albert Kelly, hooker Danny Houghton and prop Mickey Paea remain unavailable through injury.

Rhinos’ 19-man squad is: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Ryan Hall, Joel Moon, Richie Myler, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Carl Ablett, Brad Dwyer, Brett Delaney, Anthony Mullally, Mitch Garbutt, Ash Handley, Jack Ormondroyd, Jack Walker, Mikolaj Oledzki, Josh Walters.

Hull’s 19-man squad is: Jamie Shaul, Jack Logan, Josh Griffin, Carlos Tuimavave, Fetuli Talanoa, Jake Connor, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Washbrook, Brad Fash, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Dean Hadley, Jordan Abdull, Chris Green, Jansin Turgut, Masi Matongo, Jordan Lane, Jack Downs.