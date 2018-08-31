Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR: Leeds legend McGuire keeps emotions in check

THERE WILL be no show of emotion from Leeds Rhinos legend Danny McGuire if he scores against them tomorrow.

For the first time in his glittering career, McGuire is preparing to run out at Emerald Headingley as an opposition player.

McGuire joined tomorrow’s visitors Hull KR after captaining Rhinos to his – and the club’s – eighth Grand Final win last October.

He played in the sides’ previous two meetings this year, but has yet to score against his old side after touching down 267 times for Leeds. Asked how he will react if he crosses the whitewash today he insisted: “I’ll be happy deep down, but I won’t celebrate. I am not getting over the tryline much nowadays, but as long as we win that’s the main thing.”

Playing at his former home is a bonus, though McGuire admitted to being disappointed his past and present clubs are having to battle each other for Super League survival.

“I didn’t think this year I would get an opportunity to play at Headingley, with the league game against Leeds being at Elland Road,” he reflected.

“It will be good to go back and see all the familiar faces and it should be a good game. I have still got a lot of good mates there and I am sure we’ll have a bit of banter, but it’ll all be in good spirits.”

Rovers lost their opening Qualifiers fixture to Salford Red Devils, but won at Toronto Wolfpack two weeks ago. McGuire added: “Having played arguably the three toughest teams, to get two wins would put us in a good position, but if they win they’ll be three from three and in good shape.

“That’s why it’s a big game, there is a lot resting on it for both teams. It will be tough, but we are looking pretty strong and I think we can go there confident, knowing we are playing against a great team.”