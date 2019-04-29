Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR: How the players rated

Leeds Rhinos played their best first 40 minutes of the season so far ... but once again their second-half performance let them down.
Fortunately for the Rhinos, Hull KR were not able to fully turn the tables with their second-half fightback and the hosts’ victory ensured the sides swapped places in Betfred Super League.
Rugby league writer for the Yorkshire Evening Post, @PeterSmithYEP, was at the game. Here’s how he felt the players – from both sides – and the matchday official fared.
Leeds Rhinos
1 Jack Walker 8
2 Tom Briscoe 7
29 Harry Newman 7
3 Kallum Watkins 7
5 Ash Handley 8
6 Tui Lolohea 8
7 Richie Myler 7
19 Mikolaj Oledzki 7
14 Brad Dwyer 8
10 Brad Singleton 7
22 Cameron Smith 8
15 Liam Sutcliffe 7
11 Trent Merrin 7
Subs
8 Adam Cuthbertson 7
9 Matt Parcell 8
25 James Donaldson 7
33 Owen Trout 6
Hull KR
2 Craig Hall 8
5 Ryan Shaw 7
4 Jimmy Keinhorst 7
3 Ben Crooks 7
19 Junior Vaivai 6
7 Danny McGuire 7
24 Josh Drinkwater 7
8 Robbie Mulhern 6
9 Shaun Lunt 6
22 Ryan Lannon 6
11 Joel Tomkins 6
23 Kane Linnett 7
21 George Lawler 7
Subs
13 Weller Hauraki 7
17 Chris Atkin 6
30 Owen Harrison 6
34 Antoni Maria 6
Referee: James Child (Dewsbury) 5