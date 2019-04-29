Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR: How the players rated

Leeds Rhinos played their best first 40 minutes of the season so far ... but once again their second-half performance let them down.

Fortunately for the Rhinos, Hull KR were not able to fully turn the tables with their second-half fightback and the hosts’ victory ensured the sides swapped places in Betfred Super League.

Hooker Matt Parcell looks to get things moving. PIC: James Hardisty

Rugby league writer for the Yorkshire Evening Post, @PeterSmithYEP, was at the game. Here’s how he felt the players – from both sides – and the matchday official fared.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Jack Walker 8

2 Tom Briscoe 7

Harry Newman shows a clean pair of heels. PIC: James Hardisty

29 Harry Newman 7

3 Kallum Watkins 7

5 Ash Handley 8

6 Tui Lolohea 8

7 Richie Myler 7

19 Mikolaj Oledzki 7

14 Brad Dwyer 8

10 Brad Singleton 7

22 Cameron Smith 8

15 Liam Sutcliffe 7

11 Trent Merrin 7

Subs

8 Adam Cuthbertson 7

9 Matt Parcell 8

25 James Donaldson 7

33 Owen Trout 6

Hull KR

2 Craig Hall 8

5 Ryan Shaw 7

4 Jimmy Keinhorst 7

3 Ben Crooks 7

19 Junior Vaivai 6

7 Danny McGuire 7

24 Josh Drinkwater 7

8 Robbie Mulhern 6

9 Shaun Lunt 6

22 Ryan Lannon 6

11 Joel Tomkins 6

23 Kane Linnett 7

21 George Lawler 7

Subs

13 Weller Hauraki 7

17 Chris Atkin 6

30 Owen Harrison 6

34 Antoni Maria 6

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury) 5