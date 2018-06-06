Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants: McGillvary’s hoping to get one over rival and role model Hall

ENGLAND WINGER Jermaine McGillvary reckons Friday’s visit to Leeds Rhinos is one of the biggest games of the season for Huddersfield Giants.

Huddersfield are eighth in Betfred Super League, two places and four points behind Rhinos.

Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall.' PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Under new coach Simon Woolford, Giants are in a tense battle to avoid being drawn into the middle-eights Qualifiers and McGillvary reckons a fourth successive league victory would be a leap in the right direction.

“It is a huge game,” stressed McGillvary who missed the Good Friday draw between the sides because of injury.

“They are struggling a bit, but they are still above us in the league. We’re not doing the greatest so it should be an evenly-matched game, but hopefully we can grab the two points and keep climbing the table and cementing ourselves in the eight.

“It’s not going to be an easy task – Leeds at Headingley, no matter what form they are in, is always difficult.”

Jermaine McGillvary.' PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Injury-hit Rhinos have lost their last three league games, but McGillvary admitted Giants will need to be much better than they were in last Thursday’s 20-6 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup defeat by Catalans Dragons.

“It was very stop and start with a lot of individual errors,” he reflected.

“We weren’t at our best.

“Our effort and defence was good, but attack-wise we didn’t have many chances in their half and we dropped the ball on first, second and third tackle.

“It wasn’t good enough. You’re not going to win any game with that many errors.”

One of Friday’s highlights could be the contest between McGillvary and his international teammate Ryan Hall.

McGillvary revealed he regards Leeds winger Hall as a role model.

“I am looking forward to it,” he said of the clash with his fellow England man.

“Hally’s a great bloke and he is a player I look up to, even though we’re the same age.

“He has been in that England team for a decade and all those tries he has scored – and playing all the games he has – backing up each season, being really consistent, says plenty.

“I love playing against big names and big players and Hally’s definitely one of those.

“It should be a good match-up and hopefully I can get one over on him.”