Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants: Latest team news

LEEDS RHINOS could welcome back five players for tomorrow’s visit of Huddersfield Giants, but at least three have been ruled out from the side which beat Leigh Centurions 52-22 a week ago.

Centre Jimmy Keinhorst (hamstring) and second-row Carl Ablett (calf) both suffered muscle tears in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup win and prop Anthony Mullally picked up his second ban in as many matches for raising his knees in a tackle.

Mitch Garbutt.

Hooker Matt Parcell suffered concussion against Leigh, but will play tomorrow if he passes a head test. Keinhorst could be replaced by Liam Sutcliffe, who has been named in the initial 19-man squad for the first time since the win at Wakefield Trinity on April 8.

That was only his fifth game of the season, but he suffered a recurrence of a foot injury which had kept him out of the previous five. Mitch Garbutt could replace Mullally for his third appearance of the campaign. He missed the start of the season due to a quad injury, then underwent surgery after damaging a knee against Hull in March. Prop Jack Ormondroyd, who did not play last week due to a biceps injury, has been named in the 19-man squad and back-rower Brett Delaney could also be recalled, along with hooker Brad Dwyer.

Remaining on Rhinos’ casualty list are centre Kallum Watkins (knee), stand-off Joel Moon (Achilles), props Brad Singleton (broken hand) and Nathaniel Peteru (biceps), second-rower Jamie Jones-Buchanan (knee). Academy second-rower Alex Sutcliffe, who is a member of the full-time squad, has a knee injury.

Giants have problems of their own. Half-back Danny Brough, who has scored in his last 25 games against Leeds, is beginning a three-match ban and centre Jake Mamo injured a knee in last week’s Cup loss to Catalans Dragons. Oliver Roberts also drops out. Lee Gaskell, Sam Wood, Michael Lawrence and Innes Senior and Oliver Russell are in contention for a call-up.

Jack Ormondroyd.

Leeds Rhinos: from Golding, Briscoe, L Sutcliffe, Hall, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Ward, Dwyer, Delaney, Garbutt, Ferres, Handley, Ormondroyd, Walker, Lilley, C Smith, Oledzki, Walters.

Huddersfield Giants: from McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Clough, D Smith, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Wood, English, Senior, Russell.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.